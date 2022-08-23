90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween says ‘Don’t LECTURE me’ in video criticizing Bilal

Shaeeda Sween called out Bilal Hazziez for “lecturing” her. Pic credit: TLC

One of 90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween’s biggest issues with her now-husband Bilal Hazziez is that she always felt like he was lecturing her.

Many viewers took Bilal’s lecturing tone as a red flag and labeled him a gaslighter.

During the Season 9 Tell All, Bilal received a lot of criticism from his castmates, and he expressed in his ending remarks his shock and dismay that he was seen that way.

However, it seems that the “lecturing” trigger word for the couple has come a long way, and they can now make fun of it and share their breakthrough in a funny way with 90 Day fans.

In a funny video clip, Bilal began to try and approach Shaeeda in several different ways with different openings. Still, Shaeeda would shut him down and say he was lecturing each time.

The spirit of the video seemed to be in jest as Bilal ended the video by promoting the upcoming season of Happily Ever After?.

Shaeeda Sween shared a video that highlighted Bilal Hazziez’s ‘lecturing’ tendencies

Using her Instagram platform, Shaeeda shared a video she made with Bilal that addressed her dislike of the “lecturing” way Bilal has spoken to her.

The video showed Bilal addressing Shaeeda and her slamming him for lecturing. The couple had a few funny scenes in that spirit where Bilal appeared to tiptoe around, asking Shaeeda anything, only for Shaeeda to shut him down regardless.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the caption, Shaeeda wrote, “I said – Don’t LECTURE Me. When your hubby likes to lecture so now you’re trying to break him out of doing it. So he cannot catch a break to speak to you without you saying ‘Don’t Lecture Me’ – Bilal and Shaeeda – hope you guys enjoy -“

Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez will be on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance viewers recently found out that Shaeeda and Bilal were late additions to the cast of Season 7 of Happily Ever After?.

Their fertility journey will be at the forefront of their storyline, as Shaeeda is 37 and put in her prenup that she would have to be pregnant by 40.

Bilal and Shaeeda will be joined by alums Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, and Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.