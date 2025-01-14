90 Day Fiance Season 11: Cast, premiere date, returning couples and everything else we know

The highly anticipated Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé is set to premiere on Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m. ET and promises to be one of the most dramatic seasons yet.

Known for its portrayal of intercultural relationships, this season introduces an unprecedented relationship dynamic: the show’s first-ever throuple.

Featuring a mix of returning fan-favorite couples and brand-new pairings, the series once again explores the challenges of love under the pressure of the 90-day K1 visa timeline.

From navigating cultural differences to overcoming family objections and societal norms, the stakes are higher than ever.

The trailer hints at infidelity, heartbreak, and more drama between the couples.

Here’s a breakdown of what fans can expect this season, including exclusive insights into the couples’ journeys.

Returning couples bring familiar drama

The controversial couple Sarper and Shekinah are returning. After their recent appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sarper finally relocates to Los Angeles.

However, his journey is far from smooth as he faces challenges in adapting to a new environment and earning the approval of Shekinah’s family, especially her daughter Sofie. The couple must prove their commitment to building a life together in the U.S.

Juan and Jessica return following their storyline in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Juan moves to Wyoming to join Jessica, their baby, and her two older sons.

Transitioning from a carefree cruise ship bartender to a full-time father figure tests their bond as the couple adapts to a new family dynamic.

Shawn and Alliya, who were previously featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, face unique challenges, including a significant age gap and Shawn’s reluctance to share their relationship with his friends and family.

As Alliya, a transgender woman, continues her transition, Shawn struggles with accepting these changes, raising doubts about their future together.

New couples include the first throuple

Mahdi from Tehran, Iran, and Stevi from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, are joining the series. Their love story began during Stevi’s online English classes for Mahdi.

Despite having spent only one week together in person, the couple faces cultural differences, Mahdi’s homesickness, and her family’s concerns over Stevi’s bisexuality. Their journey is a test of love and resilience as Mahdi adjusts to life in the U.S.

Mark, a 59-year-old pilot from West Ossipee, New Hampshire, and Mina, a 34-year-old Parisian model, share a two-year-old daughter.

Mina’s relocation to New Hampshire, away from her son in Paris, sparks feelings of isolation as she faces skepticism from Mark’s family and questions whether to stay in America or return to France.

In a groundbreaking twist, the series introduces its first-ever throuple. Married for 10 years, Matt and Amani explore polyamory, falling in love with Any, a single mother from Tijuana.

To bring Any to the U.S. on a K1 visa, Matt and Amani consider divorcing so one can legally marry Any, adding a layer of complexity to their relationship.

New Yorker Greg met Joan during a vacation in Uganda, and now they are planning a life together in New York.

Joan, a driven NGO director, struggles with Greg’s lack of stability and his overbearing mother. She issues an ultimatum: get a stable job or risk losing their future together.

90 Day Fiance Season 11 premieres on Sunday, February 16 at 8/7c on TLC