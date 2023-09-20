Shekinah Garner dishes on upcoming plastic surgery, sex with Sarper, and getting ‘vulnerable’ on 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newcomer Shekinah Garner is spilling the tea about her personal life.

The aesthetician-turned-reality TV star recently opened up about an upcoming nose job, her sex life with Sarper Guven, and how she convinced him to film their love life for TLC’s cameras.

Shekinah answered some questions in her Instagram Story this week. It started by sharing that she’s having a nose job later this year in Turkey, which happens to be Sarper’s home country and a popular spot for cosmetic surgeries.

When asked whether she has any insecurities, Shekinah admitted that, for the most part, she’s a “pretty confident” person.

“But I do have insecurities,” Shekinah revealed. “I don’t like my nose, and I’m getting it fixed in November, so I’m really glad about that. I’m having surgery in Turkey for my nose, and it’s my first surgery in Turkey, so I’m excited.”

When it comes to insecurities, Shekinah admitted hers aren’t all physical. She also suspects that she has imposter syndrome, which is when a “person doesn’t feel confident or competent, regardless of what they achieve.”

Shekinah confessed that she “doesn’t feel good enough,” especially about business-related things, and told her followers that she often second-guesses herself but is working on that aspect of herself.

Shekinah Garner opens up about her and Sarper Guven’s sex life

One question from one of Shekinah’s IG followers delved into a very personal topic: her sex life. When asked how Sarper is in bed, Shekinah had a detailed answer.

“It’s not that Sarper’s like an unusually amazing lover or that I am either. It’s that our connection is so fire. Like, our chemistry is insane, so it just makes it on, like, another level,” Shekinah shared, noting that she and Sarper are also “very performance-driven givers” in the bedroom, which she says makes for an “amazing” intimate relationship.

Shekinah feels ‘so lucky’ to share her storyline with Sarper on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Next, Shekinah talked about filming her personal life on TV and told her followers that sharing one’s storyline on national television “takes a special type of person.”

“I’m so lucky to have met someone who was willing to do this experience with me. Sarper was down from day one when I mentioned to him that we should submit for the show,” the mom of one shared.

Although Sarper wasn’t familiar with the 90 Day Fiance franchise, he researched it and was on board with the idea. Shekinah likened the experience to attending couple’s therapy, calling filming “really intensive” since she and Sarper had only spent one week together before filming began.

“So yeah, we were in a super vulnerable position, but I couldn’t have picked someone better to do this with,” Shekinah gushed. “[Sarper] was perfect.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.