90 Day Fiance: Rose Vega looks absolutely stunning in latest photoshoot

90 Day Fiance’s Rose Vega in stunning photoshoot. Pic credit; https://www.instagram.com/rose_vega_official

The 90 Day Fiance hero, Rose Vega, stuns in her latest photo shoot, proving that life is better after a breakup.

Rose Vega is a long way from her stint on Before the 90 Days and has come out of Big Ed’s shadow to emerge as one of the most popular and well-liked cast members of the franchise. She took to Instagram to post some gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot and the images are absolutely striking.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance alum may have eventually come to know her as outspoken and assertive, but when she first appeared as Big Ed Brown’s finacè she was a bit more reserved.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Since leaving Ed poolside in the Philippines after she unceremoniously dumped him, she has made quite a name for herself outside the 90 Day Franchise, coming out as bisexual and participating in activism.

In these brilliant photos, Rose models an elegant gold dress in the photographs shot by Niccolò Cosme, and exudes a confidence that proves she is really out there living her dreams.

The 25-year-old mom-turned-model is thriving in her post-90 Day life, and these photos reveal Rose as the confident, self-assured woman she is, even after such a public and ugly breakup. Each image is accompanied by an inspirational quote that fans can assume are about her own life and struggles, and have a positive message about self-acceptance.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Under her first pic, the caption reads, “Beneath every strong, independent woman lies a broken little girl who had to learn how to get back up and to never depend on anyone,” but this sentiment is in stark contrast with the dazzling Nat Manilag gown she is wearing.

Rose Vega uses the captions from her new photoshoot to offer some positive affirmations

The captions change to a more upbeat tone, and it seems like Rose has been doing some reflecting since her season ended in 2020.

Or at least her Instagram feed suggests she has because under the second photo she writes, “Sometimes the smallest step in the right direction ends up being the biggest step of your life.” The right direction for Rose was in the opposite direction of Big Ed and the beauty of these pictures is proof she is so much better off without him.

Rose Vega’s ex 90 Day Fiance, Big Ed Brown, commented and liked all the photos from the new photoshoot

It is worth noting that her ex liked and commented on several photos from this group, proving the old adage that says living well is the best revenge.

Everything about these photos exudes confidence, down to the shimmery, effervescent makeup by stylist Signature Gulliano, and if anybody deserves to look as good as they feel, it’s Rose.

After the infamous episode in which Ed forces mouthwash and toothpaste on her and complains about body hair, she is really coming through with the revenge look.

Rose’s new short hair could be a symbol of a new start, as well. Rose wouldn’t be the first woman to do a big, dramatic chop after a particularly nasty breakup, and hairstylist Jeff Valenzuela knew exactly what he was doing when styling Rose’s sleek bob.

She currently has no more long hair to weigh her down, and no more pushy ex-boyfriends to complain about her looks or force any antiquated gender roles onto her.

Rose winds the photo series up by promising her fans, whom she calls Rosemarines and Rosebuds, a new vlog release but she’s yet to post any more information about it.

To see the entire photoshoot, including a few reels and BTS footage, head to her Instagram and to see more of Rose’s season 4 Before the 90 Days, subscribe to Discovery+ where all the episodes of the franchise are available.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently airing on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.