Ronald Smith from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is not finding it easy being married to an opinionated American woman. On top of that, there is a good chance that his visa may be denied due to his shady background and lackadaisical attitude.

The South African has stated multiple times on the show that he has had some arrests and run-ins with the law. Knowing all this, Tiffany Franco still agreed to marry him.

When viewers first met the couple, Ronald opened up about a gambling addiction, telling confessional cameras that “I would steal stuff by my house. I’d go and pawn my mother’s stuff. My mother used to go on vacation and come back, and her whole house is empty.”

But it looks like his gambling addiction was just scratching the surface of this bad boy’s reputation.

Ronald Smith has a checkered past

TLC fans watched as Tiffany spoke with the couple’s immigration attorney, who bluntly asked what her husband’s history was. As fans know, Ronald has reportedly had issues due to a DUI, speeding, drug possession, burglary, and theft.

During the most recent episode, Tiffany confirmed she knew little about her husband’s previous charges. She tried to explain the drug possession charge saying, “And he’s already explained this, that it was in his friend’s jacket, and he used his friend’s jacket, and entering a bar, they took him.”

In another clip, she is seen telling her father, “Everything that’s on his record is withdrawn, meaning he was never convicted of anything.”

An explanation of legal issues in South Africa

The South African admitted he got locked up for drinking and driving. Ronald’s mother also reportedly pressed charges against him for burglary. According to Go to Court, the maximum penalty for stealing in the country is ten years in prison.

Arrive Alive reports that depending on circumstances, if someone is found guilty of drunk driving the minimum fine is R2,000, with the maximum being R120,000, which equates from roughly $147 to $8,000. There is also a chance that your licenses will be suspended.

Meanwhile, people found guilty of drugs charges in South Africa could face a fine, jail time, or both.

As for Ronald’s gambling addiction, fans know that the father of one attended a Christian rehabilitation center for six months.

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Tiffany confirmed that all of Ronald’s charges have been dropped and he was never actually convicted of anything while talking to her dad about bringing him to America.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.