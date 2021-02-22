This week’s episode titled “Three’s a Party” saw most couples getting to some hard truths.
With pregnancy talk flying around, we finally got to the bottom of a few situations. There was not a shortage of drama this week, and some harsh words were thrown around by some of the cast members.
There were a few happy moments in this episode, but most couples were at a crossroads as they prepare to get married or go back to their own countries.
Some sheer crazy moments had viewers asking what in the world was happening.
monsterscriticsreality
197 225
📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio
Getting closer with the family
As Jovi and Yara celebrated their engagement at a party thrown by Jovi’s parents, they fought throughout the whole thing. However, they did take a break to let Jovi’s parents know that they were pregnant, to which they both yelled, “No!”
Zied and Rebecca spent time with Rebecca’s son and grandchildren, as Zied tried to bond with the family. This meeting stirred up emotions for Rebecca as she revealed that she had a partial hysterectomy and worried that Zied would want kids one day.
Brandon and Julia had a pregnancy scare and decided to tell Brandon’s parents they might be pregnant before taking the pregnancy test. This led to some anxious and tense moments until they took the test, which came back as negative.
Some couples remain drama free
Tarik and Hazel had the most drama-free moments when Hazel and Tarik explained their shared desire to have a girlfriend to Tarik’s friend Angela.
Andrew and Amira were not featured on this weeks episode so we don’t know what their next move is.
There were cringe-worthy moments
Perhaps the ickiest moment of this episode was when we found out why Ryan stormed out of the hotel room last week.
It was because she realized while they were having sex that he wasn’t wearing a condom, and she got really upset. Ryan rebutted in a private interview that she brings a bunch of condoms every time she visits, and they never end up using them.
Stephanie called Ryan after he’d left to yell at him nonsensically, ending with him calling her crazy and hanging up.
After revealing the pregnancy, Yara took Jovi outside and yelled at him about being drunk. He denied it and made comments about her pregnant attitude.
The scene ended with Jovi walking away and Yara crying.
What’s in store next week
The fallout of Stephanie’s fight with Ryan involved her communicating with Ryan’s cousin Harris who she had relations before.
There will be continued fighting between couples next week, and some new drama should unfold for Tarik and Hazel. We will catch up with Amira and Andrew, and find out some news about a wedding date for Zied and Rebecca.
90 Day Fiance airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.
- 90 Day Fiance recap: Afraid of the truth? - 21st February 2021
- 6 of the Funniest 90 Day Fiance Memes from Instagram - 21st February 2021
- 90 Day Fiancé’s Ashley Marston is upset by Discovery+ and took to Instagram Live to complain - 20th February 2021