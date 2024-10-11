90 Day Fiance: Rayne drops Tell All bombshell and puts fans on blast for ‘hatred’

Rayne is one of the most polarizing personalities to hit the 90 Day Fiance universe in quite some time.

Throughout 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7, we’ve witnessed her flying off the handle at her love interest, Chidi, and going on unhinged rants in her confessionals.

Off-screen, fans have been sour on Rayne from the get-go, with the official trailer and her initial scenes giving them all they need to know about her.

The one constant in the 90 Day Fiance universe is that these shows don’t redeem villains, so it’s hard to imagine anything happening in Rayne’s storyline that would bring her into fans’ good graces.

Still, fans probably won’t have to watch Rayne for much longer because she has allegedly confirmed that she wasn’t invited to the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All.

Truthfully, it’s not too surprising, given that she’s taken aim at TLC and viewers in her previous social media commentary.

According to popular 90-Day Fiance blogger @Shabooty, Rayne shared the news in a private Instagram post.

Rayne had a musical performance planned for Chidi

Instead of leading with the news about not being invited to the Tell All, Rayne started the alleged post off with “LOL.”

“Me who has no guts singing in front of people was willing to since chidi wanted to hear me sing so bad and I loved him,” the post begins.

Rayne claimed she was “planning” a performance of Mariah Carey’s “Don’t Forget About Us” during the Tell All.

Yes, really. It sounds like something we’d see on 90 Day Bares All, but it’s not what we’d expect from a Tell All.

Then again, the franchise surprises us and throws curveballs when we least expect it.

“Preferably without crying,” she added before revealing that she and Chidi were “uninvited due to all the negativity.”

Rayne then claimed that she learned about the Tell All diss “before all his hatred towards me started spilling out all over the internet.”

Rayne likely broke her NDA speaking about the show

TLC and Sharp Entertainment have been known to cut ties with cast members who don’t play by their rules, so we’re inclined to believe that Rayne got the pink slip after everything she’s said on social media.

While fans accused her of belittling Chidi throughout the season, there are far worse cast members, such as Angela Deem, who return to the show year after year.

The difference is that Angela plays by the network and production company’s rules, meaning they will keep her coming back.

Unfortunately for Rayne, her time in the 90 Day Fiance universe seems to have halted about a month after she first appeared on screens.

Something tells us we’ll continue to hear from Rayne as she discusses her experience on the show and with fans.

Do you think removing her from the Tell All is a good idea?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. Stream Seasons 1-7 on Disney+ and Max.