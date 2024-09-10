Rayne slams ‘trashy’ reality TV producers for how they edited her, calls 90 Day Fiance viewers ‘insane’

Rayne’s social media rants continue.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newbie isn’t backing down.

After going online to throw major shade at Chidi, Rayne is now aiming at TLC for the way she’s being portrayed on national television.

From the get-go, 90 Day Fiance fans were leery about Rayne, labeling her the next Angela Deem of the franchise.

Even Rayne’s Nigerian boyfriend, Chidi, and his family had concerns about her unpredictable and violent temper.

But according to the New Mexican chicken farmer, she isn’t off her rocker. She says that TLC’s producers are responsible for painting her in a negative light.

Rayne takes to social media to call out reality TV producers and 90 Day Fiance viewers

Rayne went on a rant Monday morning on Threads, calling out TLC and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers.

The Espanola native began by calling out TLC’s producers for the scene from Sunday night where she showed off the underwear she was packing for her trip to Nigeria.

Rayne shares her thoughts. Pic credit: @raynethelastonestanding111/Threads

As Rayne held up her underwear for the cameras, she exclaimed, “I’ve got underwear!”

“It’s not like dirty-dirty, but it’s real cute. It’s soft and something at least for him to feel, like when he touches down the side,” she added.

According to Rayne, TLC producers asked her to describe her underwear despite her reluctance to show them on film.

Rayne takes aim at TLC’s producers for the way they edited her segments

“And then they added the word dirty,” Rayne claimed. “Your soul is as dirty as your mind and I hope you suffer an eternity for your disgusting doings on this Earth towards another being.”

Rayne continued to post more Threads, writing in another one, “You wanna edit me this way. Go ahead you dirty monsters…”

Rayne claimed she wouldn’t have signed up for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days if she knew how “trashy and unevolved” the reality TV producers would be.

Rayne shares more thoughts. Pic credit: @raynethelastonestanding111/Threads

She continued to tell her followers that she was “humiliated and disgusted” before turning her attention to the viewers.

In another Thread, Rayne wrote, “YOU CAN ALL HATE ME.”

“It’s actually funny but Disturbing because I Honestly never thought this many people were mentally insane..🤣,” she continued. “And you all think I’m the slow one🦧🤣. EVOLVE.”

Rayne and Chidi exchange jabs on social media

Chidi has been speaking out on social media in recent weeks.

The Nigerian native accused his (alleged) ex-girlfriend of making some “unsettling” comments about vampires, cannibalistic sacrifices, and her ability to speak with the dead.

In addition, Chidi expressed concerns about Rayne’s explosive nature.

However, Rayne denied the accusations and turned the tables, accusing Chidi of using her for money and sending her sexually explicit messages despite his promoting chastity.

It didn’t take long for 90 Day Fiance fans to determine that Rayne and Chidi were an unlikely match.

Their opposing spiritual beliefs and very different personality types were huge roadblocks that seemed impossible to overcome.

Rayne and Chidi’s relationship may be over, but there’s still plenty more to learn about this intriguing duo.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.