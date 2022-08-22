90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast throw shade at Jibri Bell’s Tell All behavior

The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast talked about Jibri’s Tell All behavior. Pic credit: TLC

The opinions from the Pillow Talk cast while watching Jibri Bell during the Season 9 Tell All were both entertaining for viewers and savage toward Jibri.

The premise of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Pillow Talk, is about franchise alum dishing on the current episodes and cast and delivering snippy commentary. The spinoff show plays after the new episodes air.

During the Tell All, Jibri picked fights with his fellow castmates, made predictions about the success of certain couples, instigated drama with the guests, and appeared to play the victim.

The Pillow Talk cast seems to have had enough of Tell All Jibri and called him out on his Tell All antics and some of the things he said.

Among the Pillow Talk cast were Kenny Niedermeier’s husband Armando Rubio who was with Tim Malcolm’s ex-fiancee Veronica Rodriguez while the two men were commentators at the Tell All itself.

The other Pillow Talk members that gave witty commentary were Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker, and Robert Springs and Anny Francisco.

The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk criticized Jibri Bell’s Tell All behavior

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a collage of the Pillow Talk cast’s reaction to Jibri’s Tell All behavior.

Pic credit: @90daywdfbitch/Instagram

The top corner of the post showed a still image of Jibri from the Tell All talking about himself saying, “There is a lot of jealousy. We look good together. We shine. So when you shine people try to dim your light.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The next picture showed Robert and Anny’s reaction with them saying, “Oh [expletive] that felt like I’m in a high school cafeteria right now with Jibri, man.”

Adding, “He’s ridiculous, I know. Jibri is so defensive and bitter, dude.”

The next photo on the bottom left was of Molly and Cynthia remarking, “I think it’s your attitude. I think y’alls attitudes is what runs people off.”

Continuing, “Yeah, you’re not humble.”

Veronica and Armando chimed in to say, “Oh my God. You family and friends are not jealous… of that.”

Adding, “Calm down, Jibri.”

Jibri Bell admitted that he was on 90 Day Fiance for clout

Early on this season, Jibri and his wife Miona Bell got called out as being “instant clout chasers.”

As it turns out, viewers were right since Jibri admitted to his motives for being on the show as seeking clout.

All that aside, Jibri and Miona may have already been married for years before coming onto 90 Day Fiance as evidenced by a 2020 interview with Jibri when he was living in Serbia with Miona.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.