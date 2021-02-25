90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle shuts down haters with proof he’s no longer on probation

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle has been staying in Brazil for months. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Paul Staehle fired back at haters who keep bringing up his criminal past. Karine Martins’ husband seemed to have had enough of the cruel comments he’s been getting about it, prompting him to speak out.

It’s no secret that Paul had a run-in with the law in the past and was put under shock probation. With that, fans assumed it’ll be a challenge for him to travel, especially overseas. However, Paul doesn’t seem to have trouble doing that even to this date.

90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle shares proof of probation status

In an Instagram post, Paul responded to those who keep on asking why he’s able to travel overseas despite his supposed probation. The 90 Day Fiance star explained that he’s free to go anywhere he wants because he’s no longer on probation.

Paul shared proof that he’s now free to travel legally. The letter, which was dated September 2017, showed his probation was terminated earlier than expected.

The 90 Day Fiance star said he filed a motion to have his probation order reversed, which the judge granted. “Many people think that I am on probation or I was while filming the TV show,” Paul wrote. “When in fact, I filed a motion and the judge ordered my probation terminated. Clearing me to live in Brazil without anything over my head.”

Court documents revealed that Paul Staehle committed second-degree arson as well as “Burning Personal Property To Defraud Insurer” in 2007. He was convicted seven years later. Apparently, he served a brief amount of time in jail before getting released on probation. Paul’s supervision was originally scheduled to end in April 2020.

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle reveals status of his probation. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

Paul getting ready to return to America

Meanwhile, it seems Paul Staehle is getting ready to go back to the U.S. with Karine Martins and their sons, Pierre and Ethan. The 90 Day Fiance family has been staying in Brazil for months now, partly because of the pandemic.

Paul and Karine appeared to enjoy their family life in Manaus. The couple often spends time with their relatives, which also seemed equally happy to be with them.

However, it seems the 90 Day Fiance stars might be leaving soon and they’re not going alone. Previously, Paul revealed that his in-laws will be living with them in America for three months.

It’s unclear which family members are coming and the exact purpose of their travel. It’s likely that one of them will help Karine take care of her boys at home.

90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins has a change of heart?

Karine Martins, who recently gave birth at a medical facility in Manaus, appeared to have a change of heart when it comes to returning to America. For months, the 90 Day Fiance star has been set on staying in her hometown despite the challenges of living there.

But now, Paul hinted that Karine is now willing to return with him in Louisville. But with the ongoing pandemic, they might find it challenging to book a flight back home. Fans will have to wait and see how things go for the couple.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.