90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle explains why Karine Martins may not regain custody of their kids

In since-deleted comments, former 90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle clued fans in as to what is allegedly going on with the custody of his kids with Karine Martins. He made a claim as to why Karine may not regain custody of their boys.

The now-estranged couple lost custody of their children earlier this year amid ongoing domestic issues between them and the children were taken by CPS. Paul’s parents, who were taking care of Paul and Karine’s two young boys at one point, were apparently also deemed unfit according to Paul.

Earlier this week, Karine made a tearful Instagram Story post to address her 90 Day fans and say that her kids were calling another woman mom.

Now, Paul has revealed more claims about the custody situation of his kids regarding Karine while shedding no light on what his personal situation is with the kids.

Karine has been living in Kentucky, where Paul is from, although they do not live together any longer.

Paul has been in Brazil and posting a lot of social media content although it is unclear what he has been doing there.

Paul Staehle talks about custody of children with Karine Martins

In one of Paul’s recent posts, he responded to curious fans about what was going on with the custody situation of his two sons, Pierre and Ethan, whom he shares with Karine.

In one comment, Paul explained, “Karine has done everything they have asked for almost a year and are still only giving her 2 hours supervised one day a week.”

In another reveal, Paul said, “Karine has done everything they implemented. However, since her residency is in jeopardy and she may have to return to Brazil they only give her supervised visits. Sad…”

While it does appear that Karine is in her sons’ lives, it’s clearly very minimal and there seems to be much more going on behind the scenes if what Paul has to say is any indication.

Karine and Paul were 90 Day Fiance franchise stars

Before Paul and Karine got fired from the 90 Day network due to domestic violence allegations, they were major stars within the series.

They were on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days before appearing on one season each of The Other Way and Happily Ever After?

Viewers watched them struggle for years but also welcome their first son and move to America before ultimately having to move back to Brazil because Paul could financially support them.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.