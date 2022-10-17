Karine Martins gives tearful update on custody of her kids

Karine Martins shared a tearful message with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins recently let her fans know more about her turbulent custody situation with Paul Staehle and their two young boys.

Karine and Paul are currently estranged, and both of them have accused the other of domestic violence in the past, and their relationship has been generally toxic and accusatory.

To that end, Paul and Karine lost custody of their kids, and Paul’s parents were also deemed unfit. That information came out when their oldest son Pierre was labeled as a missing child after Paul had taken him when he was supposed to be picked up by CPS.

In a tearful Instagram Stories address, Karine let 90 Day fans know several upsetting things about the custody of both her children.

While Karine did not detail specifically what the new custody arrangement was, she did make it clear that she has been mostly out of her kids’ lives save for a few hours with them at designated times.

Karine recently made a post dedicated to her boys and how much she has missed them, and how heartbreaking the situation was, but her latest reveal had more to do with the custody arrangement.

Karine shared a series of troubling Instagram Stories where she talked about what was happening with her kids.

In one message she shared along with an upset video, Karine wrote, “My children are calling another woman a mother. how should I feel I’m feeling bad. it seems that everything is fine around here but it is not.”

In another Story accompanied by a tearful image, Karine said, “I feel like another woman is taking my place as a mother.”

Furthermore, Karine described, “I’m forbidden to post the only moments I have with my kids.” Continuing, “coming home after a few hours with my kids. heartbroken.”

Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

Karine and Paul were 90 Day Fiance franchise alums

Before getting fired from the 90 Day Fiance network in 2020 for ongoing domestic violence drama, Karine and Paul were franchise staples.

They first appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days before appearing on one season each of the spinoffs The Other Way and Happily Ever After?

Viewers watched Paul and Karine meet for the first time in person, get married, and have their first child together amid all their relationship drama.

