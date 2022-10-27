90 Day Fiance: Patrick Mendes shares throwback photo of his ‘transformation journey’

Patrick Mendes starred in 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: YouTube/TLC

90 Day Fiance star Patrick Mendes shares stunning before and after photos of his weight loss transformation.

The 32-year-old looked unrecognizable from his time on the TLC series, where he sported a trimmed-down figure.

Before 90 Day Fiance fame, Patrick was the heavyweight USA national champion in weightlifting.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency later suspended him for drug use, which ended his career.

Mendes opened up on 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All that he feared his drug use would prevent him from being able to father children.

However, his girlfriend Thais Ramone got pregnant, and the pair are having a baby girl.

Patrick Mendes shows before and after photos

The TLC star shared his weight loss journey in an Instagram post, with 270 pounds being his highest and 210 pounds his lowest.

“My transformation journey I was 270lbs in high school I got up to 299lbs during my weightlifting career. I decided to drop weight and change classes and I got down to 210lbs, and now I stay around 230-240lbs, he wrote, continuing:

“I’ve always had help along the way if you’re starting on your own journey you need to figure out what’s going from the inside. My weight finally feels under control,” he added, along with a shout-out to his trainer.

Patrick looked unrecognizable in the first photo with his incredible size and large arms.

The second slide showed a close-up view of the 90 Day alum, showing a heavier-set figure and rounder features.

The third slide shows Patrick at around 210 pounds, and the last photo shows a similar physique to his 90 Day Fiance stint.

Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes are official married

A lot has changed for Thais and Patrick since they left 90 Day Fiance.

The Brazilian reality TV star frequently clashed with Patrick’s brother John and some fans feared the pair won’t make it down the aisle.

However, the TLC couple married on February 22, 2022, according to InTouch Weekly.

In addition, they moved to Las Vegas and bought a new home where they will raise their family.

The young couple is happier in Las Vegas as they have a bigger support system than in Dallas. Thais revealed in an interview that Patrick did not have friends in Dallas, and they have three friends who are pregnant in Sin City.

In addition, Patrick has his best friend from high school in Vegas, but it is unclear whether his brother John moved in with the couple.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.