90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes reveal that they’re having a baby girl

Thais and Patrick are expecting a baby girl. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couple Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes announced they’re expecting a baby girl.

During the first half of last Sunday’s The Couples Tell All, host Shaun Robinson revealed that two couples on stage were expecting babies, a first in 90 Day Fiance franchise history.

One of those two couples was revealed as Thais Ramone and her husband, Patrick Mendes.

Shortly after the news broke on the Tell All, Thais and Patrick each took to their Instagram to share the happy news, telling their fans, “We are very happy to share with you that we are expecting our first baby 🥹 👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏼 + 🐶 = 4 🤍”

Days later, the couple took to Instagram once again, this time to share the gender of their baby, due this November.

Set to the song Photograph by Ed Sheeran, the couples’ post was captioned, “We are so happy to share with you we are having a baby GIRL!!!!! 🥳🥳💗🥹 comment here first name examples ⬇️”

90 Day Fiance couple Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes announce they’re expecting a baby girl

The video began with a framed photo of Patrick and Thais before the scene switched to Thais joining Patrick on their bed, holding an ultrasound photo of their baby as they kissed for the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChU1axGDEth/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Next, Patrick planted a kiss on Thais’ baby bump before the camera panned to the nightstand, showing a framed ultrasound photo with the words, “Baby Ramone coming November,” along with a positive pregnancy test, a newborn onesie, and a pair of green baby booties, placed near the framed photo of Patrick and Thais.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

On Thais’ Instagram post, some of her and Patrick’s 90 Day Fiance castmates flocked to the comments to congratulate her and Patrick.

90 Day Fiance Season 9 cast congratulates Thais and Patrick

Patrick commented on his wife’s post, telling her, “She’s going to be beautiful just like her mom 😍,” adding “I love you” in her native language of Portuguese.

Thais and Patrick’s 90 Day Fiance castmate Kobe Blaise wished them well, commenting, “Congratulations wish you guys all the best in life, you guys are going to make an amazing parents.”

Kobe’s wife, Emily Bieberly, added, “We can’t wait to meet her!!!”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Another couple from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance showed up in the comments. Shaeeda Sween got emotional in her comment, “I’m tearing up 🥹. So beautiful! Congratulations again ❤️”

Shaeeda’s husband, Bilal Hazziez, who has a daughter of his own, also wished the couple well: “Congratulations to the both of you. Girls are absolutely awesome!”

Thais and Patrick’s daughter will join the other Season 9, 90 Day Fiance baby expected in November when Kara Bass and her husband Guillermo Rojer plan to welcome their baby, whose gender they’ve chosen to keep a secret until delivery.

Part two of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All airs on Sunday, August 22 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.