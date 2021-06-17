90 Day Fiance: Olga claps back at critic who said she purposely got pregnant for a green card

One 90 Day Fiance critic made some harsh comments about Olga’s motives in America to which Olga had a strong response. Pic credit: TLC

Olga from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, and more recently, 90 Day Diaries shared a screencap of a conversation she had with one of her haters about her initial motives when she visited America.

This critic gave their opinion that Olga trapped Steven with a baby on purpose and that she fits perfectly into American stereotypes of Russian women.

Olga entertained the hater by continuing to find every bad thing they said funny, which appeared to make the critic more pissed off.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Originally, the then 20-year-old Olga met her now-husband Steven, who was also 20 when they met, in Ocean City Maryland where Olga was visiting for the summer and Steven was working. Right before Olga was due to go back to Ukraine they found out she was pregnant and Steven went to Russia for the birth of their son while they were waiting for their K-1 visa approval.

Steven and Olga married once Olga and their son arrived in America on the K-1 visa and despite a breakup late last year, they got back together.

Olga clapped back at a critic who attacked her motives for coming to America

There is the stereotype about Russian women getting American men to marry them so they can come over on the K-1 visa and then be divorced and free after two years. There is also a stereotype around foreigners getting pregnant by Americans so they can gain citizenship through their child.

With that said, this particular critic attacked Olga for both stereotypes. Their initial comment was, “You tried to trap him with a baby and it didn’t work out for you.”

Olga replied, “What?”

The critic then explained, “You knew exactly what you were doing when you hooked up with him that summer you got pregnant it was all planned.”

Olga responded to that with laughing/crying emoji’s and then the critic said, “Anchor baby.”

Olga shared this back and forth with the hater on her Instagram story accompanied by a mirror selfie and the caption, “Can’t stop laughing.”

Olga shared the conversation she had with a hater who accused her of getting pregnant on purpose. Pic credit: @koshimbetova/Instagram

Olga and Steven’s relationship was highlighted on 90 Day Diaries

Olga and Steven described their current situation on the premiere episode of 90 Day Diaries. They have been living at Steven’s grandmother’s house with their son.

They went through a rough patch and broke up for a little bit, but got back together and want to remain strong for their son.

They revealed that they intend on buying a van, converting it to a place to live, and then traveling around the US going to Steven’s different yoga teacher gigs.

New episodes of 90 Day Diaries are on Discovery+ every Sunday.