90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva launches cooking show, accused of ‘cultural appropriation’

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva is the latest cast member to expand her exposure outside of the TLC realm. The fiancee of Mike Youngquist recently launched her very own cooking show and fans have mixed views about it.

Natalie was instantly hit with criticism after the release of her latest cooking video. Many called her out for “cultural appropriation” while some mocked her for the food she made.

90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva launches own cooking show

Looks like Natalie Mordovtseva is eager to expand her fifteen minutes of fame. The 90 Day Fiance star recently started her own cooking show on YouTube and she’s already drawing a lot of attention.

Mike Youngquist’s fiancee released her second video earlier and it’s making quite a buzz for all the wrong reasons. For her latest cooking session, Natalie showed her viewers how to cook Japanese sushi.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb was definitely dressed for the occasion, which triggered some negative comments from fans. In the video, Natalie donned a Chinese-inspired blouse. She also accessorized with chopsticks on her hair to complete her Asian look.

However, not everyone’s impressed with Natalie’s choice of clothes and gestures. Apparently, many think it’s “cultural appropriation” and they’re not letting her get away with it.

Natalie accused of ‘cultural appropriation’

Fans bombarded Natalie Mordovtseva with negative remarks on her latest cooking video. One user accused the 90 Day Fiance star of being culturally inappropriate for wearing an Asian-inspired outfit instead of conveniently wearing casual clothing.

Another one noted that she’s sporting a Chinese-style dress when she’s cooking a Japanese dish. There were also some who nitpicked on her for not wearing the chopsticks on her hair properly.

The 90 Day Fiance star is also mocked for cooking and eating fish meat when she claimed to be a vegetarian. Natalie has always been against eating meat. At one point, she even had an argument with Mike about his eating habit.

90 Day Fiance: Natalie’s fancy kitchen doesn’t look like in Mike Youngquist’s house

Meanwhile, many also took notice of Natalie Mordovtseva’s fancy kitchen. The 90 Day Fiance star featured a spacious and elegant cooking area on her videos, which definitely doesn’t look like the one from Mike Youngquist’s house.

Many questioned where exactly Natalie is, adding that it doesn’t look like she’s still living with Mike anymore. These led to speculations that things are over between the two.

The 90 Day Fiance couple rarely shares updates about each other on social media, so fans have no idea whether or not they’re still together. So far, both Natalie and Mike have yet to confirm the real score between them.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.