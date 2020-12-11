90 Day Fiance: Natalie gets advice from her mom before heading to America to marry Mike

90 Day Fiance is back and the timer is set for these couples to figure out if marriage is the right choice for them.

We first met Mike Youngquist when he embarked on a trip to Kyiv to spend time with his girlfriend Natalie Mordovtseva.

The pair had previously applied for the K-1 but due to a delay, she was still in Ukraine at that point.

Last season, when asked if she loved Mike, she famously answered, “I have feelings that will grow to love. If we work on it, it will grow to love. And it would be a lie from my side to say I love him.”

After arguing about the major topics of religion and children, she doesn’t feel like she can tell him she loves him yet.

She’s worried about what happens when she arrives

One of the reasons Natalie will find living in America hard is leaving her mother in Kyiv. Whenever Natalie talks about her mom she gets emotional because of how close they are.

Living with her for years, her mother will definitely miss her daughter’s presence in her home.

Surprisingly her mother is on Mike’s side, she encourages her daughter that everything will be fine when it comes to her move to America.

Does her mother approve of her move?

Although Natalie returned her engagement ring to Mike when he visited her in Ukraine, it does look like her mother supports the relationship.

In the teaser clip for the upcoming episode, Natalie’s mom asks her if she’s happy to be getting married.

“Well, I am not just yet, ” she nervously responded.

“We have 90 days by law, I think we will figure it out. I can always come back if I want,” she added quickly.

“I think everything will be fine”, her mother concluded.

Although the distance will be very hard for them, her mother is excited for her daughter to start a new chapter in her life.

Mike is uneasy about marrying Natalie at this point

Mike admitted he’s not ready to get married but her visa requires her to be there within three weeks.

“It’s either we do this or don’t – we want to give it a go and we can at least say we tried,” he said in his confessional.

Although Mike is excited to see Natalie, he has mixed emotions about her upcoming move to Washington. Coming from a big city, he isn’t sure how she’ll adjust to his rustic lifestyle.

When he finds out she’ll be making the move in less than 20 days, his anxiety rises.

Do you think Mike and Natalie will live happily ever after?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.