90 Day Fiance: Molly Hopkins credits plant based products for her slender new figure

Molly Hopkins is looking a bit slimmer these days. Pic credit: @liviraebras1/Instagram

90 Day Fiance’s Molly Hopkins has been showing off a much slimmer figure in recent weeks, with followers wondering how she shed the pounds. Taking to Instagram, the reality show alum points out that she follows a plant-based diet.

She also shared before and after photos showing how much weight she’s lost in the past few months. Putting the majority of this down to her diet, Molly said that “is the pudding honey.”

Molly Hopkins’ noticeable weight loss

She has lost 40 pounds so far and looks noticeably happier with her new trim figure. The former 90 Day Fiance star had struggled with her weight for much of her life. As viewers of the show might remember, she has always been a stress eater.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Molly Hopkins wanted to overcome this, though traditional methods didn’t prove too fruitful. As a result, she continued to struggle. That was until a few months ago, however, when she came across the Plexus Health diet.

Molly started the program about three months ago, and she set up an Instagram page dedicated to her weight loss journey with the diet. The page is set to private, although she has garnered over 11,000 followers since starting it.

Naturally, many of her posts have filtered their way through to her official Instagram account, with the 90 Day Fiance alum showing off her ever-slimming figure. Despite this, some followers have responded negatively to the product range.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Pic credit: u/AuntShirleySchrute/Reddit.

Some have deemed it a multi-level marketing scheme, or MLM, that wants to capitalize on Molly’s fame. These critics have also suggested that she used liposuction or some other surgery to actually lose weight.

The former reality TV star has kept her head high, however, and continually insisted that the Plexus Health program has worked for her.

Altercation with the 90 Day Fiance alum’s daughter

Molly Hopkins appeared on 90 Day Fiance alongside then-partner Luis Mendez. The two didn’t work out, however, and they eventually split. That led to Luis getting into some hot water, as he was facing deportation last year. It looks like he may have dodged a bullet or is dealing with a delay though because Luis’s social media still lists him as living in New Jersey.

Molly’s weight loss isn’t the only reason she’s been in the news recently. Instead, she got into an altercation late last year with her daughter, Olivia. The incident, which reportedly turned physical, resulted in charges being filed against the younger Hopkins.

Despite this, Olivia has continued to live her best life and has continually posted photos of her enjoying her life. For her part, Molly seems to be moving on from the altercation too and even recently made her new relationship with her boyfriend Kelly Brown official.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.