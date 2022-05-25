90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell speaks on being shamed and insulted over her choice of clothing

Miona is fed up with being told how she should dress. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Following Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Miona Bell shared a message with her fans about women being told how to dress.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched as Jibri Bell’s mom, Mahala, criticized Miona for her skimpy fashion choices on the latest episode.

Since Miona and Jibri were living with his parents upon Miona’s arrival in the US, they had to abide by their rules. One rule that Mahala stood firm on was that Miona dress modestly while in the home, with which Miona strongly disagreed.

Now, Miona has a stern message for anyone who thinks that women should be told what to do with their bodies.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell’s heart is ‘broken’ over females being told how to dress

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Miona shared her lengthy message with her 56.3k followers.

According to Miona, she’s received comments on social media that support Mahala’s views about dictating how a woman should dress and she isn’t happy about it.

“The scene that was on the tv show a few days ago disappointingly brought to my attention some much bigger problems and some people in my comments who think that they can tell someone else how to dress or what to do with their bodies because they are ‘in their house’ or ‘visiting’ and it made me feel so sad for my girls and women who are going through this,” she began her message.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona admitted that seeing other females “liking” such comments “broke her heart.” She told her fans that men and boys aren’t taught how to respect women. “A lot of them treat women and girls like objects,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona continued, urging her followers to work on empowering other females: “Please let’s work on empowering our women and girls to know that they are so much more than their looks and clothes.”

Miona wants to be treated with ‘respect and dignity’

The Serbian beauty didn’t stop there – she shared her view that she doesn’t need to reciprocate respect to anyone who hasn’t shown respect to her.

“One more thing,” she continued, seemingly shading Mahala, “You don’t owe respect to people who are disrespectful to you. I don’t care if they are ‘older,’ your family or even your parents. They have to treat us younger people and daughters with respect and dignity so that they can get the same energy from us.”

Miona told her fans that she’s received hundreds of DMs in support of her views and thanked her followers, promising to repost some of them. She encouraged her fans to share their stories with her in an effort to reduce negativity.

90 Day Fiance viewers took to Twitter to show their support for Miona following Sunday’s episode and she made a bold statement against Mahala as well. Taking to Instagram after the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance, Miona shared racy photos of herself in a bikini with Jibri on the beach and captioned them, “I hope Jibri’s mom approves 😬.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.