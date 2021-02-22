90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen proud of Cece and her ‘billion-dollar secret’

90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen with his daughter, Cece Jessen. Pic credit: @michael_jessen_77 /Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Michael Jessen took pride in Cece as she tried her hand at baking. The husband of Juliana Custodio seemed pleased with his daughter’s creation as he showed it off on Instagram.

It seems Cece took a page from her stepmom’s book, who also loves to cook. The Brazilian model often shares her cooking skills on social media, which definitely impresses both her family and fans.

90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen proud dad to Cece Jessen

Michael Jessen’s youngest child, Cece Jessen, is showing a keen interest in baking. The 90 Day Fiance star proudly revealed that his daughter recently took over the kitchen and developed her very own recipe.

In his IG Stories, Michael shared a photo of Cece shyly holding a plate of “chocolate chip cookie/muffin.” The reality star proudly revealed that his daughter came up with the original recipe for the scrumptious-looking dish.

“[Cece] developed a chocolate chip cookie/muffin that is DA BOMB!” the 90 Day Fiance dad captioned the post. It’s clear that Michael is very proud of his daughter’s baking skills at such a young age.

Michael goes on to joke that Cece will not reveal her recipe or techniques to anyone. “But don’t ask her for the recipe,” he wrote. “It’s her billion-dollar secret.”

Michael’s daughter Cece is a big hit with fans

Ever since Cece Jessen made her first appearance on 90 Day Fiance, fans instantly fell in love with her. The daughter of Michael Jessen captivated the hearts of many with her charming looks and adorable personality.

Viewers particularly find it admirable that Cece and her brother Max forged a good relationship with Juliana Custodio. The Jessen siblings welcomed their dad’s new wife with open arms, which definitely impressed a lot of fans.

Cece seems very close with Juliana. The 90 Day Fiance stars often spend time together, doing fun things like makeup tutorials, traveling, and of course, cooking.

90 Day Fiance: Is it time for Cece to be a big sister?

With Cece Jessen’s level of maturity despite her young age, many are wondering if it’s time for her to become a big sister. 90 Day Fiance couple Juliana Custodio and Michael Jessen have yet to expand their family but they’re very much open to doing so.

Previously, Juliana revealed that having kids is something that she and Michael already discussed in the past. However, with their busy schedules and the ongoing pandemic, they have to put their baby plans on hold. Still, it’ll be interesting to see them grow their family. Cece will definitely be a loving big sister to her and Max’s future sibling.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.