90 Day Fiance: Michael Baltimore, barber from Jay Smith’s season, still on the run after fatal shooting

Michael Baltimore is wanted by the Carlisle police in connection with the shooting of barbershop owner Kendall Cook. Pic credit: TLC

Michael Baltimore, who was featured on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance with Jay Smith and Ashley Martson, is still on the run following a fatal shooting at a barbershop where the owner — who also featured on the show — was killed.

According to a press release from the Carlisle Police Department, Baltimore is still a sought-after fugitive and a $7,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

The barber is suspected of killing Kendell Cook, who owned the GQ Barber Shop, and injuring Anthony White, who also worked there.

Michael Baltimore is considered dangerous

Baltimore is accused of entering the barbershop, located at 128 N. Hanover St. in Pennsylvania, on Saturday, May 22 at around 7:30 pm.

He then allegedly shot Kendell numerous times while also firing at Anthony. Kendell died at the scene, while Anthony survived the ordeal with serious injuries.

In the press release, authorities addressed the public, saying, “We are still looking for Michael Anthony Baltimore. If you know ANYTHING, you could get paid for what you know if it leads to his arrest. You don’t have to give your name, and you can still get paid.”

The news brief went on to say, “The ATF has added a $5,000.00 reward to Cumberland County Crime Stoppers $2,000.00 reward for Baltimore. That’s $7,000.00 free cash.”

However, the statement also warned the public about approaching the suspect. “BALTIMORE is considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS,” it said.

Kendell (left) and Baltimore (right) sitting in the barbershop while talking to Jay Smith on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

Michael Baltimore faces string of charges

Baltimore faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, and recklessly endangering another person.

Carlisle Police Department’s Public Information Officer told In Touch, “Unfortunately there is nothing new at this time. As of this time, he is still not in custody, and there is an active search for him.”

Both Michael and Kendell were guests on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? during the episode when it was learned that Jay Smith had sex with a random girl in the barbershop’s bathroom.

Fans will recall it was the pair who broke the news to Ashley that Jay had been cheating on her again. Jay and Ashley have since split with the 90 Day Fiance stars’ divorce finalized in March.

Jay is still in the United States working in his own tattoo parlor while Ashley is living in York, PA, working on her beauty empire.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Michael Baltimore, please contact Carlisle Police.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.