90 Day Fiance: Mary Reveals why she rejected TLC’s invitation to attend the Tell All

Parts 1 and 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All has already aired, but the Varya, Geoffrey and Mary love triangle won’t be discussed.

Despite giving us one of the most talked-about moments on the show, continuing the storyline was deliberately omitted by the network.

As you may know by now, Geoffrey was not invited to participate in the Tell All.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

However, his fiance, Varya Malina got an invite but declined in solidarity with her future husband.

Geoffrey’s ex-girlfriend, Mary Wallace is now sharing that she was also invited to take part in the virtual reunion but declined to attend as well

Now she’s telling us exactly why she made that decision.

Mary turned down TLC’s invitation

Wallace joined Instagram user @Roccostraz in his live video to dish about her time on the popular TLC show.

The interview has since been posted to Geoffrey Paschel’s YouTube channel.

Since Mary, Varya and Geoffrey were all noticeably absent from the Tell All, she explained her reasons for not attending.

“I was asked to be on part of the Tell All. They asked me to be on…..I said no, only if Geoffrey can rebut me.”

She continued, “Because I’m not gonna go on there, they ask me all these questions and they only hear my side, or only hear what I have to say and then Varya not be able to rebut me, or Geoffrey not be able to say something.”

Wallace says “That’s not fair. That’s a one-sided story and no one deserves that. I said no.”

Does Mary have an NDA with TLC?

Despite not having an NDA, the mom-of-two says she won’t reveal anything about Mary and Geoffrey’s relationship status. And she hasn’t revealed anything about that aspect of her personal life either.

“I do not have an NDA but what I do have is my integrity…I would never wanna ruin anything for someone else, or anyone on the cast or anything like that.” She shares. “So I will keep what I know for the sake of someone else.”

Since the reality TV alums won’t be on the Tell All to reveal the status of their relationship, it’s not clear when Varya and Geoffrey will be able to share their side.

For now, the trio’s personal Tell All has been canceled and we don’t know if it will ever see the light of day.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All part 3 airs Sunday June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.