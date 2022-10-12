90 Day Fiance: Mahogany Roca gets called out by 90 Day Fiance fans for filter faux pas

Mahogany Roca had a filter mishap that’s been getting called out. Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Mahogany Roca became known for her suspicious online and in-person antics as well as for her immense photoshopping.

It looks like Mahogany’s photoshop days are not over because she just came back from a social media break and has been on a filtered and edited photo rampage.

Despite being labeled a catfish for not looking like her pictures when Before the 90 Days viewers saw her in person, Mahogany has continued to share shameless selfies, but her latest one has been highly criticized.

90 Day critics are calling Mahogany out for a poorly done photoshop edit to her chest in the image.

In the picture, Mahogany captured herself from the chest up, but the right breast area not only looks distorted but also does not match the bra she is wearing on her left side. The left chest area looks like her hair was added on over it, and it also looks much bigger and a different shape than the other side.

There has been no shortage of 90 Day viewers slamming her for the filter faux pas.

90 Day Fiance critics slam Mahogany Roca’s filter mishap

In the comments of her own post, Mahogany got called out for the wayward filter situation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One popular comment called her out, saying, “That bewb edit tho 😂😂😂😂.”

While another comment jabbed, “She looks nothing like this in person🤣.”

Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a post resharing the image and remarking, “Based off her chest- Mahogs just learned how to use Microsoft paint:”

In the caption, they added, “Some of the worst photoshop I have ever seen and I have seen Darcey and Deavan.”

A different 90 Day fan account on Instagram reshared the photo and slammed Mahogany in the caption by remarking, “In a recent post, Mahogany can be seen photoshopping her left boob. Yikes girlie.”

Mahogany Roca and Ben Rathbun got engaged

In mid-August, Mahogany’s on-and-off-again partner Ben Rathbun, who is thirty years her senior, announced his engagement to Mahogany on Instagram.

They broke the news on their joint YouTube channel, and Mahogany remarked that people didn’t understand their love and said their union was “not easy” because of misconceptions.

In any case, Ben also showed that he got Mahogany’s father’s blessing as well.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.