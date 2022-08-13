90 Day Fiance: Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca announce their engagement

Wedding bells are in Ben and Mahogany’s future. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca are getting married.

Ben and Mahogany appeared during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days and most viewers were turned off by their relationship.

The couple’s age gap did not sit well with most 90 Day Fiance fans, as American-born Ben is 52 while his now-fiancee, Mahogany, a native of Peru, is only 22 years old.

Initially, Mahogany lied about her age, telling Ben that she was 24 years old. Additionally, Ben was cautious of red flags when Mahogany lied about where she lived and gave him mixed signals about moving forward with their unconventional relationship.

Aside from their gaping age difference, Ben had never spoken to Mahogany on the phone or via video chat before traveling to Peru to meet her in person for the first time and her parents weren’t crazy about their relationship, either.

However, despite all of the mixed signals from Mahogany and Ben’s perceived “creepy” and “predatory” behavior, the couple is headed to the altar.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca are engaged

Taking to their YouTube channel, Benjamin & Mahogany, Ben announced he recently went wedding ring shopping and popped the question to Mahogany… and she accepted.

Ben opened the video – called Looking for a RING! – by explaining that he and Mahogany had spent the prior evening talking all night about everything from marriage, kids, and life in general.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Ben noted that their journey will be tough because people “don’t understand their love,” and Mahogany agreed, saying that “it’s not easy” because of the misconceptions surrounding their union.

A few minutes into the video, Ben shared footage from inside of a jewelry shop where an employee presented him with an 18K white gold engagement ring that he chose for his future bride.

“No one believed in us. No one thought it was going to be possible, but I’m about to make her my wife and this is going to be the beginning of an incredible journey,” Ben shared before the next scene showed him and Mahogany seated together at dinner.

Ben got Mahogany’s father’s blessing before proposing

“Can you tell me what just happened?” Ben asked Mahogany, before she held up her left hand, showcasing the new diamond sparkler on her ring finger. “I just asked her to be my wife and she said yes,” Ben added.

Ben was sure to mention that he received Mahogany’s father’s permission before asking for her hand in marriage before panning the camera across the table, showing that he was in attendance with them.

Mahogany’s dad, in his native Spanish, affirmed that he gave Ben his blessing: “I feel happy with Ben and Mahogany with this lovely partnership. I bless you all!”

Now that Mahogany is officially off the market, she and Ben have some wedding planning to do.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.