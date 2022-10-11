90 Day Fiance: Mahogany Roca in tight thigh-skimming tube dress says ‘good morning’

Mahogany Roca has a message for 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Mahogany Roca is back from a social media break and is making her presence known.

Earlier today, Mahogany gave a welcome message back to her fans with a flirty good morning post.

The 23-year-old Peruvian native known for her filtered pictures shared a filtered photo of herself wearing a skintight pink tube dress.

Mahogany sat on a couch with her selfie arm outstretched and her chin tucked into her shoulder.

Her hair looked straightened and half down as the tube dress stopped very high up on her thigh.

Mahogany’s normally brown eyes looked blue in the Instagram page post she captioned, “Good morning!”

Mahogany Roca and Ben Rathbun are engaged

On August 13, Mahogany’s on-and-off-again partner from Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Ben Rathbun, announced that he and Mahogany were engaged.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The pair have a 30-year age difference, with Ben having met Mahogany when he was 52, and she was 22. Mahogany originally lied about her age, saying that she was 24. Ben also has a history of dating younger women after divorcing his wife, with whom he had four kids.

In any case, Ben announced the news on his and Mahogany’s YouTube channel.

In their announcement video, Ben stated that people “don’t understand their love.” Mahogany agreed and added, “it’s not easy” because of the misconceptions about their relationship.

Ben also revealed that he got Mahogany’s father’s permission after her father was initially skeptical about Ben on the show.

Ben Rathbun made another recent announcement about Mahogany Roca

Through Ben’s Instagram, he announced in early October that he and Mahogany were going to Spain together.

He shared a black and white photo of himself smiling as Mahogany’s head rested on his as she looked toward the camera.

The post was geotagged in Michigan, USA, but Ben wrote in his caption, “Spain here we come!”

Pic credit: @benrathbun90day/Instagram

Ben did not elaborate on why, how, or when he and Maohany would be going to Spain or give any further details on the engagement announcement.

During their time on Before the 90 Days, Mahogany developed a habit of not showing up at a time or place she agreed to meet Ben at, leading many 90 Day viewers to believe she was catfishing Ben in the beginning.

Mahogany also ditched Ben and left him stranded hours away from where he needed to catch a flight home, leaving him to take an expensive and lengthy cab ride.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.