90 Day Fiance: Liz Woods shows off physical transformation

Liz Woods, renowned for her appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance spin-offs, has unveiled a remarkable physical transformation.

Showcasing her dedication to health and personal growth, Woods looks better than ever after splitting from Big Ed Brown.

In a recent Instagram post, Woods shared a mirror selfie donning a pink sports bra and black leggings, highlighting her toned abs and radiant appearance.

The photo, though captionless, speaks volumes about her commitment to fitness and well-being.

She recently faced photoshop allegations from a snap; however, her latest gym photo looks authentic.

Her future in the 90 Day Fiance franchise is unclear as she has moved on to a new relationship.

Liz Woods began transformation after splitting from Big Ed

Woods’ journey to this transformation began after her tumultuous relationship with Big Ed Brown concluded.

The couple featured on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? experienced multiple breakups, with their final split occurring in August 2023, just days before their planned wedding.

This separation served as a catalyst for Woods to focus on her health.

She revealed that she had gained 43 pounds during their relationship and decided to prioritize her well-being post-breakup.

By discontinuing antidepressants and incorporating cardio exercises into her routine, Woods successfully reduced her weight from 170 to 130 pounds.

Liz Woods has fond love with Jayson Zuniga

In addition to her physical transformation, Woods has found new love with Jayson Zuniga, a Navy veteran and single father. The pair met in October 2023 during an eight-mile run, a testament to their shared passion for fitness.

Their relationship progressed swiftly, with Woods going Instagram official with Zuniga in June 2024.

She has expressed profound appreciation for Zuniga’s support, stating that he has allowed her to heal and grow without asking her to change. This relationship stands in contrast to her previous one, where she often felt disrespected.

Woods’ transformation extends beyond her physical appearance. She has relocated back to San Diego and resumed her role at Encontro North Park bar, signaling a return to her roots and a fresh start.

Her journey has been met with admiration from fans and fellow cast members, who commend her resilience and dedication to self-improvement.

Meanwhile, Big Ed Brown has acknowledged the end of their relationship, stating that he hasn’t spoken to Woods in over eight months and wishes her happiness.

He has also been focusing on his health, reporting a weight loss of 19 pounds.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Monday, December 2 at 8/7c on TLC.