90 Day Fiance: Liz Woods reveals status of relationship with Jayson Zuniga after questions from fans

Liz Woods spent most of her time on 90 Day Fiance in a toxic relationship with Big Ed Brown.

During 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8, their relationship imploded, and Ed called off their wedding without informing her.

It was an emotional rollercoaster for Liz as the TLC cameras captured the breakdown of their relationship.

Fortunately for her, happiness wasn’t far behind, and she introduced viewers — and Big Ed — to Jayson during the five-part Tell All.

In recent months, Liz hasn’t spent as much time on social media, and thanks to the few updates about her and Jayson, some fans have questioned the status of their relationship.

Sometimes, relationships fizzle out and people don’t always take to social media to reveal these updates.

Liz has been changing her appearance in recent months, including a lighter blonde hairstyle that received rave reviews from fans.

Fans have questions about Liz Woods and Jayson Zuniga

When she posted a photo of herself in the gym on Friday, a fan commented that she looked “amazing.”

The fan then asked if Liz was still together with Jayson, and Liz responded.

“We are still together,” the 32-year-old wrote.

“Glad you’re with someone who makes you smile from the heart,” another fan said of Liz and Jayson.

“That’s awesome. So happy for you,” a third fan said with a flurry of happy emojis.

It’s nice to see that Liz has moved on and that her relationship with Jayson is going from strength to strength.

There’s a good chance that we won’t see Liz on 90 Day Fiance soon because it seems like she’s in a drama-free relationship nowadays.

Liz and Jayson seem to have a drama-free relationship

Sharp Entertainment likes to keep fiery couples on their payroll to maximize the drama on-screen.

That said, the franchise is continually expanding with new takes, so perhaps there could be an opening for her to return later.

As for Big Ed, we’re not sure Sharp Entertainment will renew his contract because none of his relationships have stood the test of time.

He entered a random relationship earlier this year when he proposed to a fan a day after meeting her.

That relationship ended quickly, and fans have questioned whether he’s trying too hard to maintain some form of relevance.

More recently, he said he’s weighing up his options because he had to decline offers from competing companies while contracted to Sharp Entertainment.

What are your thoughts on Liz and Jayson still going strong?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. You can stream full episodes on Discovery+ and Max.