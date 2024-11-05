90 Day Fiance fans praise ‘stunning’ Liz Woods as she unveils new look

Earlier this year, Liz Woods said one last goodbye to Big Ed Brown on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

In the aftermath, fans have been excitedly watching her move on from her ex-fiance with Jayson Zuniga.

It’s clear that Liz has found someone very different from Big Ed, and their relationship was a highlight during the Tell All episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

The good news is that things are still going strongly for the couple, and Liz has been slowly but surely altering her appearance as she embraces this next chapter of her life.

She’s had a post-Big Ed glow-up; there’s no question about that.

The 32-year-old recently took to Instagram to debut a “fuller blonde look” far lighter than her hair color during her time on TLC.

Liz has always kept her hair darker, so this is quite the change for her, and fans were quick to praise her in the comments section.

Fans believe Liz Woods has excelled after splitting with Big Ed

“She really glowed up after Ed,” said one critic.

Liz is back with a new look. Pic credit: @beautybykristinaz/Instagram

“Yeah, that Mayo haired Booger had no chance of getting a girl that would spend the rest of her life with him,” reads a response on the above comment.

Another viewer questioned why Liz even went on a date with Ed in the first place.

90 Day Fiance fans praise Liz. Pic credit: @beautybykristinaz/Instagram

“I cant believe Ed was able to Even get one date with u,” the fan wrote.

“Stunning,” said another viewer.

“No Ed definitely is working for u girl.”

“Wow you look happy and beautiful,” a final follower wrote, telling her to “keep it up.”

Liz is showered with praise. Pic credit: @beautybykristinaz/Instagram

Liz’s relationship with Ed was never plain sailing because it was evident to observers that they were never a good match.

Despite the serious red flags, Liz stuck with Ed, and their relationship ended when he canceled their wedding without telling her.

Of course, it was after an argument, so Liz likely thought they’d get back together because it was the same old cycle.

Liz is moving on

Thankfully, they’re both apart and are finally moving on with their lives, but there’s no telling whether we’ve witnessed the end of Liz on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

After many years of showing a toxic relationship to the world, she’ll likely want to keep Jayson away from the TLC cameras to keep their bond strong.

It’s also possible that they don’t have enough drama to sustain being on the show long-term.

As for Ed, he recently got engaged to a fan after meeting her 24 hours earlier, which many observers believe is his way of getting back on the show.

Thankfully, he came to his senses and called the relationship off.

What are your thoughts on Liz’s decision to dye her hair lighter? Do you think she’s had a post-Big Ed glow-up?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on hiatus at TLC. You can stream full episodes on Discovery+ and Max.