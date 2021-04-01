90 Day Fiance: Laura Jallali says she has a new bae but there’s a catch

90 Day Fiance star Laura Jallali is allegedly dating an American doctor. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Laura Jallali has a new sweetheart and she’s letting everyone know about it. Aladin Jallali’s ex-wife recently revealed that she has moved on from their failed marriage and is now happily dating again.

But Laura’s new relationship raised some eyebrows again. Apparently, many couldn’t believe her claims, especially since her supposed new guy is much younger than her ex-husband.

90 Day Fiance: Laura Jallali moves on from Aladin Jallali

It looks like Laura Jallali has completely put her failed marriage with Aladin Jallali behind. On the latest episode of 90 Day Bares All, the TLC star revealed that she’s currently in a happy relationship with someone new.

This time around, Laura opted for a guy “within the walls of North America.” The reality star said her boyfriend is an American doctor whom she met online.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb claimed they’ve been dating for over a year now and things have been pretty good so far. Laura said her new man loves her for who she is and accepts her despite her past.

But her new relationship seemed to have some red flags waving. Apparently, Laura has not seen him in person yet despite being together for over a year now.

Laura has not met her bae in person

Laura Jallali shocked host Shaun Robinson and fellow cast members Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester when she revealed that she has not met her doctor boyfriend in person. The 90 Day Fiance alum said she doesn’t know about his “physicality” as she only sees him via video chat.

Laura also revealed that she has not seen her boyfriend’s “noodle.” The reality star said he tried to show it to her but she’s just not interested in seeing it.

The 90 Day Fiance star joked that a “noodle” is not that pretty to look at, comparing it to a “turkey.” Still, Laura said she’s going to find out when the time is right.

90 Day Fiance: Laura not rushing with new boyfriend

Meanwhile, it seems Laura Jallali has learned her lesson from the past. The 90 Day Fiance celeb wants to take things slowly but surely this time, something that she definitely did not do with Aladin Jallali.

Laura said she’s not rushing into marriage with her new boyfriend. This may be a smart move considering her past experiences.

The 90 Day Fiance star married Aladin in July 2018 and separated in October 2019. The two have been at odds since then. Aladin is now believed to be engaged to his girlfriend and runs his own barbershop.

90 Day Bares All streams on Discovery+.