90 Day Fiance: Aladin Jallali opens up own business, doing well post-Laura

90 Day Fiance alum Aladin Jallali is making some smart money moves. The ex-husband of Laura Jallali just started his own business, just in time for the new year.

Aladin has had a rather tough 2020, especially with his nasty divorce from Laura. But now, the reality star seems to be back on track as he makes good changes in his life.

90 Day Fiance: Aladin Jallali levels up with new business

Aladin Jallali is now officially a businessman. The 90 Day Fiance star recently started his own business in Tunisia. This is despite the economic impact of the pandemic in his country.

Aladin took to Instagram earlier this week and proudly announced that his Aladin Barbershop is now open. Laura Jallali’s ex-husband shared a glimpse of his establishment located in Gabes, Tunisia.

Aladin seemed proud of his latest venture as seen on his social media updates. It seems his barbershop is already attracting a lot of customers. It’s likely that his reality TV fame somehow helped get his business out there.

This isn’t the first time Aladin Jallali started his own business following his stint on 90 Day Fiance. Previously, he launched his own travel company, MC Travel Tours. It offers tours around Tunisia with Aladin as the personal tour guide. However, it’s unclear if the company is still in operation at this time.

Does Aladin thrive more after split from Laura Jallali?

It seems Aladin Jallali is doing much better in life after parting ways with his ex-wife, Laura Jallali. Fans witnessed the ex-couple’s tumultuous relationship even after their stint on 90 Day Fiance.

Laura and Aladin tied the knot just nine days after meeting each other. Over the course of their whirlwind marriage, the two have countless arguments over various things.

One of their biggest fights was when Laura suggested using adult toys to enhance their intimate moments. But 90 Day Fiance’s Aladin found it very offensive, to a point where he even walked out on her.

Laura also accused Aladin of using her for money. She alleged that her ex-husband dumped her when she ran out of money and that she could no longer afford to rent their apartment.

But the 90 Day Fiance star denied his ex-wife’s accusations. He claimed he was actually the one who paid the expenses while they’re still living together.

90 Day Fiance: Is Aladin married now?

Meanwhile, Aladin Jallali continues to face marriage rumors lately. The 90 Day Fiance star previously hinted that he’s already engaged to his new girlfriend, Maria Talebi.

However, not much has been revealed about Aladin’s rumored fiancee. Her Instagram page is set to private but she did confirm in her bio that she’s in a relationship.

So far, the 90 Day Fiance star has yet to confirm whether or not he’s already married. Considering the ongoing pandemic, it’s likely that their wedding plans were put on hold.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.