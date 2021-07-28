90 Day Fiance: Laura Jallali reveals she’s back in Canada, living with Liam

Laura Jallali gives an update on her life. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Laura Jallali is officially putting her past life with Aladin Jallali behind her and she appears to be thriving back home in Canada. It’s hard to forget the odd pairing of Laura and her very young 29-year-old beau who she met online.

Laura who was 51-years-old at the time got a lot of pushback from her son, Liam regarding the noticeable age difference between her and the Tunisian native. Liam felt that Aladin was only using his mom and others felt that way as well.

But, Laura didn’t pay attention to the naysayers and she soon tied the knot with Aladin and went to live with him in Qatar.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Unfortunately, soon after they got married things became tumultuous between them, and by the end of the season, Aladin had asked for a divorce. The pair were officially divorced in 2020 and Aladin is now engaged to another woman. As for Laura, she seems to be in a good place as well.

Laura Jallali is living in Canada with her son

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star has moved on from her tumultuous marriage and is doing well these days.

She has even managed to repair her relationship with her son Liam after she left him in Florida to live in another country with Aladin.

An Instagram user recently shared a message that Laura sent after inquiring about her well-being by asking, “What’s the update on your life, the fans want to know.”

“I am doing great! Thank you for asking. I am Back in Canada living with Liam and my dog Emerald,” wrote Laura. “I was able to put Liam through College and he will be graduating in [September].”

Is Laura Jallali dating?

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star also shared details about her personal life and confessed that she is currently single.

“I am single and not looking as I wanted time to repair my relationship with my son,” shared Laura.

The last time we heard anything from Laura was on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined and she had moved to Ecuador. She also talked about a special someone at the time, who she had met online — a 25-year-old dental student named Tony who was living in California.

While the two were talking for quite some time, Laura hadn’t actually met Tony in person since she was hunkered down in Ecuador due to the pandemic. However, things must have fizzled between Laura and Tony since then because now she’s single and not quite ready to mingle.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will premiere on TLC in late summer of 2021.