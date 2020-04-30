Where is Laura Jallali from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way now?

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, 90 Day Fiance star Laura Jallali was away from home and stuck in a hotbed for the disease.

However, there might be a chance that she was able to leave Ecaudor and get back home safely to Canada after all was said and done.

Where has Laura Jallali been?

Laura Jallali decided to get away from it all after all the drama concerning her 90 Day Fiance marriage to Aladin. After he blindsided her at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way reunion, Laura went to stay with Evelin in Ecuador as she figured out what to do next after the sudden split from Aladin.

As many 90 Day Fiance fans know, Laura stayed in Ecuador for months after having a falling out with Evelin.

While she was in the country, the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe and she found herself stuck a long way from home.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans feared for her life, as Guayaquil was a hotspot for the COVID-19 disease and that was only one hour from Playas, where Laura was staying.

However, there is new evidence that Laura Jallali is no longer in Ecuador, and might have returned home.

Evelin Villegas talks about Laura Jallali

Another 90 Day Fiance star spoke up when asked about Laura Jallali, whom she has feuded with for months now.

While there is no proof to back up her comments, Evelin Villegas said that she believes Laura already went back home to Canada.

This came from a comment in her Instagram stories, where Evelin was answering questions from fans.

One fan asked if Laura was still in Ecuador.

“I believe she went back to Canada which is good cause with her life style and our collapsed hospital she could be on the other side already.”

There is a clear shade in that comment, especially considering the “her life style” comment, which obviously alludes to Laura’s rumored vices.

However, as Evelin is the 90 Day Fiance cast member from Ecuador, she might know more than others.

The problem is that there has been radio silence from Laura Jallali concerning her whereabouts since her last posts from Ecuador during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

One reason why Laura may not have updated fans about this possible move back to Canada could be her upcoming feature on 90 Day Fiance: What Now? that will be updating on both Laura and Aladin since their time on the show.

If that special will reveal where Laura is, she likely signed an NDA, so fans will have to wait to learn exactly what she is doing now and when she ended up getting out of Ecuador.