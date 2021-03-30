90 Day Fiance: Larissa spends time with Eric’s ‘best man’ amid engagement rumors

90 Day Fiance stars Eric Nichols and Larissa Dos Santos Lima are allegedly engaged. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima recently sparked engagement rumors with Eric Nichols.

The Brazilian native teased her wedding dress shopping and “more biggie” announcement last week. These led fans to believe that they’re tying the knot soon.

90 Day Fiance: Larissa Dos Santos Lima meets the best man

Looks like Larissa Dos Santos Lima is busy preparing for her rumored wedding to Eric Nichols. After shopping for a wedding dress, the 90 Day Fiance star appeared to work on her entourage.

Larissa and Eric spent a fun day out with their supposed “best man.” The couple went on a lunch date with the family, looking really happy together.

The 90 Day Fiance babe was all smiles as she posed next to Eric and his best man. “Happy Sunday fam,” Larissa captioned the post. “What are your plans for today?”

Fans were quick to point out that Larissa looks happier now more than ever. The reality star seems to get along well with Eric’s friends and family, which she wasn’t able to experience during her time with Colt Johnson.

It’s no secret that the 90 Day Fiance star had a rough relationship with her former mother, Debbie Johnson. She also clashed with Colt’s cousin and even threatened not to invite him to their wedding.

Larissa looks stunning in her sexy wedding gown

Meanwhile, Larissa Dos Santos Lima recently went wedding dress shopping somewhere in Colorado Springs. The 90 Day Fiance celeb shared some of her choices on social media, which both looked stunning on her.

Larissa took photos of herself in two different wedding gown styles. In one of her posts, the brunette beauty donned an off-shoulder ball gown with a very revealing neckline. She also tried on a sexier version — a mermaid-style dress with elegant lace long sleeves.

The 90 Day Fiance star’s wedding gown choices are definitely a far cry from her infamous Goodwill dress that Colt Johnson bought for $150. He eventually sold it online for $500. It’ll be interesting to see Larissa walk down aisle with her own pick of wedding outfit.

90 Day Fiance: When is the wedding?

As of this writing, Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Eric Nichols have yet to officially confirm nor deny their engagement. But the 90 Day Fiance couple’s actions definitely speak volumes. It’s only a matter of time before they make an official announcement of their big day.

With the ongoing pandemic, it’s likely that the couple will have a simple ceremony with just family and close friends. No wedding date has been announced yet but it’s likely going to happen soon.

