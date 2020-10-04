90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima reveals the shady way she caught Colt Johnson cheating when they were married

This season’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All has kept star, Colt Johnson, on his toes.

Colt and his mother, Debbie, attend the Tell All and face off with his ex-girlfriend, Jess Caroline and his ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

And it seems that Larissa isn’t ready to let him off the hook just yet.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Colt won’t admit that he cheated on Larissa

During part 2 of the Tell All, host Shaun Robinson wasted no time asking Colt directly if he had cheated on Larissa.

In response, Colt rolls his eyes and with a smug face declares, “I never cheated on Larissa.”

It seemed that the two had different ideas about what cheating means, as Colt continued, “At the worst, I had an emotional affair with Vanessa. And I’m sorry I did that.”

Colt then followed with another statement, seemingly attempting to justify his actions.

Read More Tom Brooks reveals secret daughter as 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans show support

“Unfortunately, while I was married to Larissa, near the end of it, it was terrible. It was literally the worst time in my entire life and Vanessa was the only person there who would even talk to me and just be there as a friend,” Colt said.

He then admitted that at that point he had been developing feelings for Vanessa.

When Vanessa came to Colt’s defence, Larissa called her out

Shaun then addresses Vanessa and asks, “Colt said that you and he had an emotional affair. What does that mean?”

Vanessa thought about it for a moment and then responded, “We were both in bad marriages and we just talked about it. I mean, Larissa was breaking s**t.”

Clearly unable to hold back, Larissa cuts in and yelling at Vanessa says, “Liar, Liar. You crocodile girl.”

“She was not a saint. She knew exactly what she was doing,” Larissa says.

Always one to try and garner sympathy, Colt addresses Larissa, “I married you. I loved you. I never wanted to cheat on you or hurt you.”

He then threw his hands in the air and shrugged, “I’m sorry that our marriage failed. What do you want me to do? I did the best I could.”

Larissa reveals how she found out Colt was cheating

Having enough of Colt’s lies, Larissa reveals a little secret.

“Shaun, he (says) that, but I’m gonna tell something that nobody knows,” she says.

She then goes on to claim that, while they were married, she tracked his phone using the GPS when she felt like he was lying to her.

She claimed that he would tell her that he was in a meeting when, in fact, he was walking around different locations.

All their drama came to a head when Larissa found a text on Colt’s phone.

“The night I got arrested,” she says, “I found a text from someone on his phone, that I truly believe was Vanessa, saying ‘I’m done. I’m tired (of) waiting.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.