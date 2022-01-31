90 Day Fiance: Kimberly Menzies asks trolls to stop body-shaming her, critics call out ‘predatory’ behavior

Kimberly Menzies asked her trolls not to body-shame her in her DMs after critics called her out for “predatory” behavior. Pic credit: TLC

After this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Kimberly Menzies asked her followers to stop body-shaming her after viewers accused her of “predatory” behavior.

Kimberly’s relationship with Usman Umar still has 90 Day Fiance fans wondering where they stand romantically.

After traveling to Tanzania to meet and be with Usman in person for the first time, Kimberly was discouraged to discover that Usman didn’t want to have sex with her quite yet.

This week’s episode saw Usman lighten up some and agree to move his things into Kimberly’s room, which she was hopeful meant they would consummate their relationship.

However, despite donning pink lingerie, sipping on champagne, and cozying up in bed next to each other, Kimberly didn’t get what she was hoping for.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers say Kimberly Menzies was too pushy for sex with Usman Umar

Many 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers felt that Kimberly was too pushy with Usman, though, and took to Twitter after the episode to express their concerns.

“If the roles were reversed and Usman was pressuring and begging Kimberly for sex, people would be up in arms about it,” wrote one viewer. “PS Kimberly – desperation ain’t sexy you creepy perv.”

Another viewer echoed the same sentiment and tweeted, “Kimberly, this is predatory behavior. No means no.”

Kimberly took to her Instagram Stories shortly after the episode aired and had a message for her followers. She noted that her behavior wasn’t appropriate, but also pointed out where she draws the line when it comes to reaching out to her in her DMs.

Kimberly Menzies acknowledges negative behavior, asks trolls to stop body-shaming her

“So I am aware that last night’s episode put me into a very negative light,” Kimberly wrote to her 23.1k Instagram followers.

“I have no excuses and just have to take the negativity,” Kimberly continued. “Let me just say that I am embarrassed and leave it at that.”

Then, Kimberly explained that she’s been getting DMs attacking her weight and she doesn’t stand for that.

“Attacking me in my DMs and comments about this is cool. Whatever,” she said. “But attacking my body weight isn’t cool. No one should fat shame or bully anyone.”

Despite their lack of intimacy so far this season, Usman did admit that he has strong feelings for his American love interest.

During a December 2021 interview, Usman said of Kimberly, “Her loyalty is [the] number one thing that nobody would question. I don’t think there’s any way you can find somebody that’s so loyal like Kimberly.”

“It’s difficult to find a woman with the loyalty she has,” Usman added. “I am proud to say that I love her.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.