90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoilers: Kimberly gets upset when Sojaboy refuses to stay in her hotel room

Kim gets upset when Usman rejects her proposal to stay in the same room. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days spoilers show things are about to get heated between Kimberly Menzies and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar as they discuss Kimberly’s needs.

Kimberly had traveled to Tanzania to watch and support Usman in his music video endeavors. Although she was simply supposed to be a supportive girlfriend, Kimberly ultimately ended with her taking on more of a managerial role, directing everyone on what to do, and throwing a fit over Usman’s haircut when she got there.

Afterwards, she and Usman sat down to have a conversation regarding the hotel stay. Usman was under the impression that he and Kimberly would remain in separate hotel rooms while she was hopeful the two would share a bed.

Kimberly’s emotions boiled over once she realized Usman had no intentions of sharing a room with her while on this trip.

All Kimberly wants is to get to know him ‘better’

Kimberly alluded to the fact that even though she came there to watch his music video, she also came there “for another reason.” She really wanted to spend time with him and make sure they had an adequate amount of time to get to know one another before she went back to the states, and Kimberly felt like the only way that they would be able to obtain that goal is by spending the night with each other in the same hotel room.

However, Usman had totally different plans. He was under the impression that he and Kimberly were only to spend the night together in a hotel room once they were officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

This idea is interesting considering Kimberly just traveled all the way to Tanzania to see this man perform in his music video and he is still not sure if they are really boyfriend and girlfriend. But, that is what it is.

Kimberly went on to express her concerns about how it wouldn’t be fair if Usman waited until the last day to decide if he wanted them to be boyfriend and girlfriend.

Kimberly is too proud to beg

Kimberly continued to press the issue by reiterating the fact that she really wanted to connect with him on a more intimate and deeper level. She also said “it’s not like I’m begging you for sex” despite her repetitive behavior of saying that she really, really wanted Usman to spend the night with her in the room so they could “connect.”

Usman made the statement, “I feel like you are just trying to grab something and go back,” expressing he felt like if she wasn’t there just for that reason, she would not be rushing to get in bed with him.

“Wow,” she shot back. “Is that what you think, really?”

These two seem like they are more in a “situationship” that might lead to an entanglement rather than a relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.