90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins gets support online, photo shows her looking well amid split from Paul Staehle

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins broke her month and a half long social media silence to post a picture of herself looking well amid her divorce from Paul Staehle.

She received a lot of support from the 90 Day community on her photo, where she was wearing a crop top and sweats.

Karine’s post comes as she has been embroiled in a nasty breakup with Paul, and allegations of domestic violence have been brought against her.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Paul and Karine on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days, after which they were featured on Season 1 of The Other Way and Season 5 of Happily Ever After?.

Karine Martins shared a picture with 90 Day Fiance fans where she looked healthy

Karine shared a photo with her almost 450k followers on Instagram, where she looked well.

In the photo, Karine was wearing a headband around her ears and a brown crop top and sweats as she posed in a clean room in front of a bed.

Her location was not geotagged, but she did accompany the post with a caption.

She wrote in her native Portuguese, but the English translation means, “Our time does not pass, it renews itself for a new phase of an old life.”

Karine’s two sons with Paul were not in the picture, and there was no mention of their wellbeing or whereabouts.

Paul also posted to Instagram yesterday with a selfie and a message about overcoming obstacles. He did not mention their two children either.

Karine Martins received support from 90 Day Fiance fans on her recent picture

The comments section of Karine’s post was filled with 90 Day fans who wanted to show their support for the 25-year-old.

One top comment read, “Nothing making us happier then seeing you happy, healthy and thriving!!! You’re doing an amazing job!!!”

Another popular remark read, “I’m on that journey too girl. Much love and luck to you (heart emojis).”

Someone else shared their well-liked opinion by saying, “Every post where you don’t have Paul is amazing and we are all pulling for you and wishing you the best.”

Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

