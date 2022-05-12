90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata dishes on raising her sons without religion, if she’s still with Asuelu Pulaa

Kalani isn’t going to introduce her boys to religion until they’re grown. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Kalani Faagata is choosing not to raise her sons with religion as part of their upbringing.

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance has ended, Kalani has been focusing on spending time with her two young sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

The 33-year-old California native continues to share some of her personal life with fans on social media.

Kalani took to Instagram Stories earlier this week to answer questions from her 797k followers on the platform.

90 Day Fiance alum Kalani Faagata talks raising her sons without religion

One of Kalani’s fans was curious about her parenting choices and asked, “Will you raise the kids with religion?”

Kalani, a former Mormon, answered, “No” before explaining her decision. “I used to cry myself to sleep at night at 5 because I was constantly told my family wouldn’t be together in heaven.”

The reality TV star continued, “It was also instilled at church that I was the descendent of evil people because of the color of my skin. That’s a recipe for disaster for people already prone to anxiety/depression.”

When it comes to Oliver and Kennedy choosing a religion, she’ll wait until they’re mature enough to do so and promises to support them, regardless of what they decide.

Kalani added, “I want to let them be kids and not experience the same guilt/shame as I did for just existing. When they’re old enough to make logical decisions, I will happily support them in whatever they choose to believe.”

Kalani’s answer and explanation don’t come as a surprise. Last year, the Savage x Fenty ambassador admitted to leaving Mormonism after years of studying and practicing the religion, telling her fans she’s “no longer religious.”

She told her fans that she “no longer felt God in religious settings” and felt the “actions and practices of the people … contradicted the teachings.”

Are Kalani and Asuelu still together?

Kalani shares her sons with her husband Asuelu Pulaa. Many 90 Day Fiance fans have speculated that the couple is estranged and possibly already split.

When another question from a fan asked, “Are you and Asuelu still together?” Kalani teased, “I’ll explain at the end of the month. 😅💕”

Kalani and Asuelu’s time on 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs showed a lot of differences between the two. Their constant disagreements and arguing has many 90 Day Fiance viewers believing they’ll be the next couple from the franchise to get a divorce. However, Kalani’s fans still have a few weeks left until she reveals her and Asuelu’s marital status.

