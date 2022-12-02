90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina with heavy makeup poses with wrap

Julia Trubkina had fun with her food while wearing a full face of makeup. Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers have gotten used to seeing franchise alum, Julia Trubkina wearing minimal makeup on the show throughout the years, but she recently proved that she knows how to get glammed up.

The Russian native flexed her makeup skills while promoting her love of food in an up-close video showcasing both.

In the Instagram video, Julia appeared with her dark hair parted in the middle part and pulled back into a low ponytail. She had a full face of heavy makeup with contour to conceal any imperfections and she had her eyebrows defined.

Notably, Julia had smokey eyes and long, bold lashes and she accessorized with a small gold hoop.

For the video’s premise, Julia posed holding two different wraps with visible lettuce, tomato, and fries in each. She struck several poses with her mouth open as if she was about to take a bit from each wrap and showed off her silver tongue ring in the process.

In the caption, she wrote, “💙💙🤣I don’t even know what I like more makeup or food😀.”

Julia Trubkina is a 90 Day Fiance alum

90 Day Fiance viewers were first introduced to Julia during Season 8 of the flagship show with her now-husband, Brandon Gibbs.

The pair’s struggle living with Brandon’s very involved parents, Ron and Betty Gibbs, was highlighted during that season.

Brandon and Julia went on to be cast members on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? where their push for independence from Brandon’s parents was at the forefront of their storyline. Julia’s jealousy was also a narrative that was presented.

Since then, Julia has appeared on 90 Day Bares All and she and Brandon have made several appearances on 90 Day Diaries.

However, when the Happily Ever After? Season 7 cast was revealed, Julia said she thought she and Brandon were not selected because she was Russian.

Julia, Brandon, and Brandon’s parents love to make funny videos

Since appearing on the show, Brandon, Julia, Ron and Betty seem to have gotten a lot closer.

Brandon and Julia now live in Virginia Beach, Virginia which is a few hours away from Ron and Betty, but the pair share videos hanging out altogether often.

There have been funny videos made on Brandon’s parent’s farm as well as when they’ve been out drinking and having fun together.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.