90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina claps back at social media troll, ageist joke backfires on her

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina let off some steam firing back at a social media troll; however, it appears her shady comment backfired.

Julia Trubkina from Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance has never been one to hold back her opinions.

Viewers called her out for her verbal assault on Natalie in the recent 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell-all event where she accused Mike’s estranged wife of using him for a green card.

Furthermore, she appeared unconcerned about her father-in-law Ron Gibbs’s mysterious health issues.

90 Day Fiance couple Brandon and Julia are still going strong after moving off Ron and Betty’s farm.

However, some fans think Brandon would be better off without her after the Russian angered 90 Day Fiance viewers with her shady comments.

Julia slams ‘old’ troll in latest social media post

Julia claims that she received death threats from an older woman and issued a response. She wrote a cryptic caption, which did not reveal the target of her clap back.

“when you receive a death wish from old women😔

be kinder to me i did nothing wrong to you💙”

In the video, Julia said the following in response.

“Someone old lady writes to me, ‘oh my god, I hate Julia, your tattoo [is] fake’ Yes, my tattoo [is] fake but your age real. Be positive.”

Julia is seemingly referencing new photos on her Instagram, in which she showed off an arm sleeve tattoo.

It appears that the TLC star is planning on having the temporary tattoo added permanently. In addition, Julia revealed that she is planning a trip to Russia.

“The tattoos are fake , right ??” asked one of her followers, to which Julia responded:

“yes, for a real tattoo I have another claim that I drew myself, I’m waiting for a trip to Russia to get a tattoo.”

The former go-go dancer already has a small tattoo of a crown on her arm.

Julia accused of ageism, Yara chimes in

The TLC star offended some of her fans while responding to one of her haters with the Instagram post.

Many of her supporters accused her of ageism. A commenter let Julia know age is not a factor when it comes to criticizing or supporting her.

“OMG are you serious!!! I’m old and I wish you much love and happiness!!!!”

Another commenter advised Julia to take the high road rather than engage with age shaming.

“Wow making fun of someone’s age? Could have just ignored it.”

A commenter offered words of encouragement after calling out Julia for ageism.

“Don’t make ageist comments, you’re better than that. Keep on rocking!”

90 Day Fiance star Yara chimed in, reminding Julia that she gets older every year.

“we will all be old someday, I didn’t understand this joke🤦🏼‍♀️”

Julia didn’t offer a rebuttal to the criticism.

