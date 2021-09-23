90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina claps back at claims she didn’t care about father-in-law’s health issues

Julia Trubkina is clapping back at fans who are accusing her of not caring about Ron. Pic credit: @JuliaTrubkina1993/Instagram

Julia Trubkina from Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance is breaking her silence against claims that she does not care about her father-in-law’s health.

Recently, Julia gave a shout-out to fans who have stood by her writing, “guys after Pillow Talk I have received so many messages of kind people, thanks for your support. I don’t like to talk about my health with no one, but thank you for worrying! 💙”

90 Day Fiance fans called Julia out

But not every 90 Day Fiance follower was thrilled with her post. One such fan posted a comment writing, “but you didn’t care about Ron’s health issue during the tell-all.”

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? starlet clapped back, saying, “if I don’t say and show everyone what I care about and how I care it doesn’t mean that I don’t.”

The Russian beauty continued, “not all people put their emotions and actions on display to be heroes. I have to take pictures and say look, today I brought Ron oranges, look how great I am. do you think this is how it should be? 🤦‍♀️”

@JuliaTrubkina1993/Instagram

@JuliaTrubkina1993/Instagram

Ron and Betty shared some bad news

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? reunion tell-all had Ron and Betty Gibbs make a video appearance with fans learning that Ron was failing in his health.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Brandon’s parents wouldn’t reveal the mystery illness to viewers, but it was apparent the diagnosis upset their son, Brandon.

During Brandon and Julia’s segment, the discussion of moving 40 minutes away from the family farm to Richmond, Virginia was brought up.

The move had not gone over well with Ron and Betty as they revealed they now needed their son’s help on the farm more than ever.

Betty and Ron even tried to bribe their son to come home by mentioning there was a farmhouse for sale next door, and they would help with the down payment for the home.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers are aware, Julia adamantly refused the offer.

Betty spoke up, telling host, Shaun Robinson, “I mean, we’re not getting any younger and there is gonna come a time when … we don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this just by ourselves and Ron’s in the process of retiring.”

With tears in her eyes, Betty also noted, “He’s had a few health issues, this might take its toll on him for a while until he’s finished with his treatments.”

Ron ended their part of the segment by saying, “I’ve had a few health issues that I’m working with right now. I’m a pretty strong guy, I’m doing some different medications and things like that to get over it. I expect to have a complete, full recovery and that’s just me.”

Julia does not want to move back to the farm

During the emotional conversation, Brandon made it clear he wanted to move home to help his family since the farm was a large physical responsibility.

“No, I mean like this is not going to happen. I don’t want to talk about it.”

Julia has made it clear to her family and 90 Day Fiance fans that she is not willing to compromise but wanted viewers to understand she cares about her father-in-law.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are hoping to see Julia and Brandon back next season with an update on Ron.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.