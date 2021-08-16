90 Day Fiance fans turn on Julia and Yara for attacking Natalie

Yara and Julia are being called out for their petty attitude. Pic credit: TLC

The reunion special for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? got off to a seriously dramatic start, with almost everyone in the cast turning on Natalie Mordovtseva.

But the two reality stars that were the most mean-spirited were Yara Zaya and Julia Trubkina. 90 Day Fiance fans were not impressed with the mean girl attitude towards the upset blonde.

Many viewers wondered why Yara and Julia didn’t stick up for their fellow countrymen more, especially since their personalities were less to be desired at times.

90 Day Fiance fans were not impressed with the mean girls

90 Day Fiance viewers flocked to Reddit to share their take on the girl’s opinions. The thread creator wrote, “Julia and Yara are using Natalie to make themselves look better. News flash: y’all aren’t that great, and many men would have tried to send y’all packing by now.”

The same fans of the show made a valid point when they wrote that while they dislike Natalie, “People aren’t items. You can’t take your receipt back to the store and send them home just because they played your a**.”

It was obvious to followers that both Yara and Julie were extremely mean-spirited when they addressed Natalie. Most of the thread participants felt they were both acting petty.

One wrote, “They have always struck me as two shallow party animals. Yara was so mean to say that Julia shouldn’t be jealous of any woman looking at Brandon. What was the point in saying something like that?”

Yara insulted Julia too

The 90 Day Fiance stars’ outbursts weren’t only targeted at Natalie. Later on in the episode, Yara made a backhanded comment about Brandon not being a superstar when host Shaun Robinson asked about Julia’s extreme jealousy.

Yara’s rudeness was only outdone by Julia’s utter disregard for her own husband’s pain when it was brought up that his father, Ron Gibbs, was very ill. Brandon broke down in tears when his father appeared on the screen.

But cameras caught Julia rolling her eyes and insisting they would not be moving back to the farm.

In such a tense and dramatic show already, it seemed totally unnecessary for Julia and Yara to be so cruel to their fellow co-star.

Natalie and Mike Youngquist ended their segment by not only confirming that they would be getting a divorce but also acknowledging that Natalie wasn’t sure what her next step would be.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.