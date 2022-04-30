90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs sport wedding attire as they celebrate 2 years of marriage

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs celebrate their wedding anniversary. Pic credit: TLC

Fans first met Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs during Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance. The two met online and started a long-distance relationship, with Brandon living in Virginia and Julia living in Russia.

The two planned a trip to Iceland to meet for the first time. After realizing their romantic feelings for one another were also present offline, Brandon proposed, and the two began planning their lives together. Their time on the show featured Julia moving to Brandon’s hometown and adjusting to life in a new country.

Despite their conflicts and disagreements on where to live and the lifestyle they individually wanted, the couple got married soon after Julia moved to America. Now they’re celebrating their anniversary and sharing their love with fans.

Brandon and Julia celebrate 2 years of marriage

The Pillow Talk cast members recently celebrated another year of marriage.

Brandon shared a post on Instagram to highlight the special occasion and express his love for his wife.

His post included pics of the couple dressed in formal wedding attire. The two posed for the camera while showing off their stylish outfits.

Brandon addressed his bride in the caption by saying, “Thank you for being the best 2 years of my life. Thank you for taking a chance in starting a new life. And thank you for making a marriage worth celebrating! Happy 2 year anniversary.”

Julia left her response in the comments, saying “love you with all my heart!!” She also tagged Brandon’s mom, Betty, and said “and it’s not Mother’s Day.” The comment was a nod to Betty hoping the couple would have gotten married on Mother’s Day since she is so close with her son.

Julia comments on Brandon’s post about their anniversary. Pic credit: @brandongibbs92/Instagram

Brandon and Julia’s wedding was small and intimate, and they did not get to wear the outfits they truly loved. It seems like this mini photoshoot allowed them to have the wedding photos they hoped for two years ago.

What’s life like for Brandon and Julia now?

Since their season aired, the couple has been part of multiple spinoffs in the 90 Day franchise. They were on Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk, and are in the current season of 90 Day Diaries.

While the couple is still very close to Brandon’s parents, they have now gotten their place. They visit his family’s farm often, and his parents have become more accepting of their relationship.

Brandon and Julia often share their travel adventures on their social media accounts as well. They have landed brand deals with popular companies and shared details of their partnerships online. Although they had a rocky start to their relationship, they appear to be thriving and enjoying married life.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.