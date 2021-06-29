90 Day Fiance: Julia responded to a critic calling her recent social media activity thirsty

Critics called Julia thirsty after she posted a picture of herself next to an ultrasound. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance’s Julia Trubkina posted a picture of herself to her Instagram story laying down in what looks like a doctor’s office or emergency room next to an ultrasound machine with the caption, “Good Morning.” 90 Day Fiance viewers have criticized this story post as being thirsty.

Julia’s critics think that posting a picture like that, hinting that she may be pregnant or hurt in some way, is Julia’s way of trying to get attention, and they think she’s just desperate.

Julia responded in the comments of the post that was making fun of her for acting thirsty.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This season of Happily Ever After? has not lived up to fan expectations, and Julia and Brandon’s storyline has not been well received, so this evocative picture could be an attempt to drum up some interest.

Julia’s critics think her Instagram post was thirsty but Julia doesn’t

Some people think that Julia posted this insinuating picture to try and make herself relevant amid all the disapproval of Julia and Brandon’s role on Happily Ever After?.

One 90 Day fan account made a meme about Julia’s perceived thirstiness. They posted the story picture of Julia next to the ultrasound machine with a banner across the top saying, “Julia’s prognosis: Thirsty.”

The meme was accompanied by a caption throwing shade that said, “I guess Julia must be aware that no one is interested in her storyline anymore so she’s resorted to posting pics like this. This particular thirst trap feels so desperate to me , I almost feel sorry for her. What’s she gonna do when the cameras go away for good ? #thisshouldbeprivate.”

Julia responded to the meme and caption with a bunch of crying/laughing emojis.

Julia responded to the comment of her being thirsty. Pic credit: @90daytrollin/Instagram

Julia and Brandon have drawn a lot of criticism about their lives and attitudes

Julia and Brandon have been living on his overbearing parent’s farm, and Julia takes every opportunity to complain that she can, which ended up driving viewers crazy.

Julia’s intense jealousy streak has also been something viewers have been taken aback by because she gets angry and unreasonable.

Critics think that Brandon is a man-child whose immaturity is very apparent, and they think that Julia and Brandon’s storyline has been repetitive.

There could be some surprises left in this Happily Ever After? season, so viewers will have to keep watching to find out what happens with Brandon and Julia.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.