90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren celebrates marriage to Yara Zaya, calls out doubters

Jovi Dufren celebrates his marriage to Yara Zaya. Pic credit:TLC

Jovi Dufren is proving the naysayers wrong after he married fiancee Yara Zaya on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance.

The young couple has had their share of ups and downs throughout Season 8 and many viewers didn’t think they would make it down the aisle.

But Jovi and Zara and are now officially man and wife after tying the knot in Las Vegas in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

And Jovi has a message for the haters who had doubts about their relationship.

Jovi celebrates marriage to Yara on social media

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance was filled with happy moments. And one love story that played out last night was the wedding of Yara and Jovi.

The couple’s rocky relationship played out this season and things were still tense between them days before the wedding.

Yara and Jovi headed to Las Vegas to tie the knot, but things turned sour when a pregnant Yara continued to grow frustrated with Jovi’s behavior.

His drinking has always been a major point of contention for the Ukrainian beauty. Plus, Jovi’s job — which requires him to be away for weeks at a time — also threatened the couple’s relationship

But despite their issues, the duo made it down the aisle in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance.

After the episode aired Jovi took to Instagram to share a photo from their wedding day, along with a message. “For everybody who thought we wouldn’t make it, we proved you wrong. Thanks for all the support and positivity throughout the season!!!”

Yara and Jovi had doubts before the wedding

The 90 Day Fiance couple took the plunge and tied the knot in a small Las Vegas ceremony, but for a while, some people doubted that Yara and Jovi would actually tie the knot.

And the fact that they both admitted to having doubts certainly didn’t help things.

Before the full episode played out on the show, we saw some clips leading up to the couple’s wedding day and their comments left some doubts that they would actually walk down the aisle.

“We’re now a few hours from the wedding. I’m getting some jitters, I’m feeling nervous. The thoughts going through my mind right now. Maybe I’m not making the right decision,” confessed Jovi in one scene.

Meanwhile, Yara was having some doubts of her own.

“I feel now like this is really happening. A new country, get married and all of this stuff, it’s just a lot of things. And I am pregnant.” noted Yara.

“I really hope that Jovi will change and he will be a man like he is saying he will do it,” continued the 90 Day Fiance star. “So of course I do have cold feet before the wedding. My life is about to change now.”

Are you surprised that Yara and Jovi made it down the aisle?

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.