90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren admits he still thinks about strippers ‘sometimes’

Jovi Dufren’s fondness for the strip clubs of New Orleans has been a point of contention in his relationship with Yara, but that doesn’t mean he can stop thinking about the exotic dancers.

Yara and Jovi recently appeared on the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

While his love of the strip club continues to be a point of contention in their relationship, the couple is seemingly getting along based on their social media activity.

The TLC couple frequently shares family videos, giving viewers updates on their baby Mylah.

In addition, it appears that they are ready to leave New Orleans, which Yara complained about since she moved to the United States,

Jovi admits he still thinks of strippers

In an Instagram Q&A Jovi gave his followers the option of asking him a question or to confess their sins to him.

A social media follower asked the following: “Still thinking of strippers?”

The TLC star responded: “Sometimes,” along with laugh emojis and shruggie emoji.

During the Tell-All event, Yara broke down in tears after recalling how Jovi took her to a strip club on their anniversary.

In the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Jovi attempted to share his passion with Yara, but it backfired.

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Yara expressed that she was ready to leave the club several times, but Jovi scoffed at her complaints because he was having “fun.”

Jovi angered his wife when he blew a kiss at one of the strippers, which caused Yara to slap him and storm out of the strip club.

90 Day Fiance viewers turned on Jovi, offering support to Yara. The American TLC star has been accused of being childish and not ready for a relationship.

His mother Gwen, a 90 Day Fiance fan favorite, stood up for her Ukrainian daughter-in-law and blasted her son.

Yara addresses pregnancy rumors

Since the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all event, Yara has been subject to pregnancy rumors.

The 26-year-old said that she missed her period during the event, sparking questions about whether the couple has plans to have another bundle of joy.

Last month, Yara shared a video on her Instagram Story showing her bare belly and tagging Jovi in the picture.

Unsurprisingly, 90 Day Fiance viewers began questioning whether she is pregnant with a second child.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, a representative for the TLC star denied that the Ukrainian reality TV was pregnant.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.