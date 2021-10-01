90 Day Fiance: Yara and Jovi leaving New Orleans? Couple has plans to purchase their own home

Yara Zaya shares her plan to move from New Orleans. Pic credit:@YaraZaya/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren might be leaving New Orleans for good following a devastating hurricane that ravaged the city.

It’s not clear if the natural disaster contributed to the couple’s decision to move, but they plan to buy a home, and New Orleans is not among their list of places.

Yara recently shared the news on her YouTube channel and noted that she and Jovi have different ideas about where they want to live.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren leaving New Orleans

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star opened up to her followers during her latest YouTube video. Yara dished about her and Jovi’s plans to stop renting and find a house they can call their own during a recent makeup segment.

“We are tired to rent places and maybe it’s the time to buy a place,” confessed Yara. “Why we don’t buy the place before is because we didn’t know where we want to live…we [were] checking so many places.”

The new mom confessed that she and Jovi had different ideas about the best location to buy a home and said, “I was thinking about Dallas. Jovi really like Miami and all that stuff. So now we decide to, even if we don’t know where we want to live we decide, to invest money on house.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Yara and Jovi recently spent some time in Dallas after evacuating New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida, and now it’s a contender for their permanent home.

Yara Zaya shocked by expensive houses

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star got quite the shock during their house-hunting venture.

Yara noted that the cost for homes in the U.S is significantly different than back in her home country of Ukraine.

“I started checking the houses here, guys. Jovi wants to move to Miami, but I was checking houses and how much it cost to live where I am now, and I guys get freaking shock,” said Yara. ‘I live [in] the middle of nowhere..and I was checking my neighborhood and in my neighborhood the cheapest, the ugliest house cost $500,000.”

“The nicest houses which I like started from a million dollars,” added Yara. “I’m like really a little bit shocked because in my country for $500,000 I can buy me a really nice house, for $300,000 I can buy me a really nice house.”

Yara — who we all know likes the finer things in life, noted that the houses they’ve seen so far exceed her and Jovi’s budgets.

“So yeah were are checking something to buy…but the prices which I see is crazy, I don’t know why so much expensive,” said Yara.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.