90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After spoilers: Yara and Jovi are at a breaking point after stripper drama

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have a lot of work to do in order to get their marriage back on track–especially after last week’s episode. They have been going through a rough patch ever since Yara gave birth to their first child.

The young mom wants to stay home and spend all her time with baby Mylah but Jovi still wants to go out and party.

In the last episode, Yara tried to compromise so she agreed to visit a strip club with Jovi but when he started to blow kisses at one of the strippers, she slapped him and bolted from the strip club. In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode the couple addressed their issues.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren discuss their issues

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars had a sit-down after the intense strip club blowout.

“Before Mylah was born I was really worried that Jovi’s not [grown] up enough to [be] having Mylah and now I see that actually, I was fr**king right,” said Yara in her confessional.

“If Jovi can[‘t] give up [partying], if Jovi can’t compromise for our relationship that means, to me, that he [doesn’t] want to have [a] relationship. Means to me that he wants to be single.”

In the clip, the couple discussed the previous night when things kicked off at the strip club.

“I just feel like you have to make a fight out of everything, I just don’t get it…” said Jovi, who later confessed, “Whenever you were coming to America I expected you to be always in a good mood, you’d be excited when I came home from work, you would get out, you would make friends and you would be happy.”

“It’s the complete opposite. Everything changed when you got to America,” he added.

After listening to her husband, Yara made it very clear that if he doesn’t like her as she is, he should go marry a stripper. “Maybe they will be more fun,” remarked Yara.

Yara says their relationship is ‘toxic’

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple continued to discuss their issues and Yara told her husband that if he wants to leave then that’s what he should do.

“I tell you if you don’t like me– if everything you think is so bad about me, do not be with me…” said Yara. “Don’t want [me], f**k you go find somebody else maybe then you will be more happy.”

She continued, “When you’re at work I don’t see you all this time because you are working, and then when you come home, we just fighting…why would we stay together? It’s just [a] toxic relationship. I don’t want [that] for my daughter [to] grow up [in] all this.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.