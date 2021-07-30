90 Day Fiance: Jorge Nava dishes on life after prison and what he has learned

Jorge Nava reveals what he learned in prison. Pic credit:@JorgeandRhoda/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Jorge Nava has come a long way in the past few years and the new dad is very proud of himself. Jorge is a completely different person than the one we met on the popular TLC show.

At the time he was in love with Anfisa Arkhipchenko, a Russian woman he had met online, and their tumultuous relationship played out on the reality show.

However, Anfisa and Jorge’s relationship wasn’t the only thing that caught the attention of viewers. Jorge’s previous drug trafficking charge became a major topic of conversation in the series since his criminal record caused a roadblock in the couple’s desire to get an apartment. Eventually, they were forced to live in a hotel.

Anfisa and Jorge tied the knot, but there was more trouble ahead and in 2018, Jorge was arrested for possession of marijuana. A few months later he learned his fate. The TLC star was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison but has since been released and is now a changed man.

Jorge Nava talks life after prison

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star left prison looking and feeling like a completely different person. Not only had he dropped over 120 pounds, but his mindset had changed as well and Jorge was ready to start life on the straight and narrow.

These days Jorge is busy being a doting dad to his baby girl, Zara who he shares with stunning girlfriend Rhoda. Most recently, he opened up to fans on Instagram about how life behind bars has helped him to become the person he is today.

During an Instagram Q&A, the TLC star revealed, “Being alone really taught [me] a lot about myself and the people around me.”

He also confessed that life after lockup has ‘been a dream come true.”

Jorge Nava was released in 2020

At the time of Jorge’s arrest in 2018, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star was caught with 293 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car. He was arrested and spent two days in jail before being released on $25,000 bail.

Then, in September Jorge was sentenced to 2.5 years in jail but in 2020, Jorge celebrated his early release from prison. He later debuted a new fashion brand Kilos in Paris by dropping a trailer for the streetwear clothing line on Instagram. Jorge’s collection carries t-shirts, sweatshirts, and jackets emblazoned with some of his favorite phrases.

The 31-year-old also has plans to go into the marijuana business despite the irony of being arrested for that very thing.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.