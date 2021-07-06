90 Day Fiance: Jenny shows off totally new, younger look

Jenny and Sumit together in a mall. Pic credit: Jenny Slatten/Facebook

Jenny Slatten stole 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer’s hearts when she first graced the small screen. The 61-year-old grandmother just wanted what everyone else in the world wants — love.

Loving Sumit Singh was no easy feat since he was already married and there was a major age difference. But the Palm Springs native gave up her whole life and moved to India. Jenny has actually taken quite well to the Indian culture, which surprised followers.

Jenny Slatten loves India

Right away, Jenny committed not only to Sumit but also to blend into the Indian way of life by wearing traditional dresses. She has also made an entrance back to social media by showing off her slimmer self thanks to a healthier lifestyle.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, Jenny is once again turning heads and garnering attention for her Western wear that she shared on Facebook after the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Jenny and Sumit went shopping

Just like most of the world, the 90 Day Fiance fan favorites have been struggling with a national lockdown. This meant that Jenny couldn’t go shopping or out to dinner with her fiance.

Luckily, coronavirus cases have started to fall in India, which allowed the sweet couple to romp about a mall for a few hours. Jenny’s photo dropped a couple of cute pictures of Sumit and herself meandering throughout the day.

Jenny’s transformation

While still wearing a mask, Jenny showed off her new shirt-dress. The pattern was flattering as it was blue and white striped with a sharp collar which gave a sweet nautical theme.

She paired her dress with a pair of white sneakers, a cross-body brown purse, and her signature glasses. Even though Jenny may be a grandmother, she looked amazing and showed off her long, lean legs.

Jenny and Sumit’s followers were thrilled to see the California dreamer trying new styles instead of her traditional kurta, dupatta, and palazzo pant outfits which are custom outfits in India.

Not to be left out, Sumit has also transformed his mind, body, and soul thank to practicing Yoga. The 90 Day Fiance star snapped some photos of himself working out in different poses. He also praised a healthier diet for getting him so fit.

The 90 Day Fiance sweethearts looked happy in each other’s company and seemingly debunked any rumors of a possible breakup. While TLC has not yet released the couple’s for the newest season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, fans are hoping that they make the cut.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.